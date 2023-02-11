WINSTON-SALEM, NC- Road wins are hard in the ACC and Georgia Tech fell 71-70 at Wake Forest in a game where the officiating had a major impact on the outcome of the game with several late lead changes and bizarre calls down the stretch.

Tech led the game by five with 2:07 to go behind a jumper by Deivon Smith and a three by Deebo Coleman. Tyree Appleby hit a jumper with 1:48 left to make it a one-score game. Tech failed to convert on an inbounds play where Kyle Sturdivant appeared to be fouled and Andrew Carr appeared to travel after stealing the ball. Instead, Tech was called for a foul and Carr hit both to make it 68-67 Wake. Appleby then hit a layup to make it 69-68 Wake, but Smith drove the length of the court in seven seconds and hit a layup to put Tech up 70-69. Appleby got to the free line and hit the two game-winning free throws and the refs did not call a foul on Wake when they held Ja'von Franklin on the final play with 2.3 left.

"We had a shot to win the game and it could've gone either way and unfortunately the ball didn't bounce our way," Tech head coach Josh Pastner said after the game. "I'm really proud of our guys. I thought we did a great job defensively. Wake Forest is one of the best offensive teams in the country and the best numbers-wise in the ACC and we held them to 44% from the field and 27% from three. I thought we had the game, but that is the way the ball bounces."

Wake got the free throw line 24 times in the game compared to just eight for the Yellow Jackets. Pastner declined to address the officiating issues in the game citing a memo ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sent to ACC men's and women's basketball coaches and administrators this week.

"Commissioner Phillips sent an email to all the ACC men's and women's coaches and athletic directors this week about sportsmanship and any comments on officiating so out of respect for Commissioner Phillips I will not say anything because I have tremendous respect for Commissioner Phillips and I want to follow his directives."

Pastner repeated this line multiple times in his presser to drive home the point of his frustration with the officiating.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes got emotional talking about how impressed he was with Tech's performance in the game.

"It was a tough loss for them, they played their guts out," Forbes said. "Tech has gotten better and they've gone smaller and faster. They made timely shots and then got offensive rebounds. Duke and Carolina are a lot bigger than them and they outrebounded them against us, Josh does a great job and he is fighting. Those kids are playing really hard and they are hard to play. We guard and guard them and then they make a tough three, we just found a way to win. They beat Notre Dame and they gave NC State a scare, they are getting better, you are either getting better or worse, they are getting better."