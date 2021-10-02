Tech fall behind early, drop Coastal clash 52-21 to Pitt

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech reverted to old habits as they hosted Pittsburgh on Saturday and mistakes on offense and an inability to pressure Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dug a huge first-half hole of 42-14 that the Jackets’ couldn’t dig out of. Tech ended up falling 52-21 to the Panthers in front of a disappointing crowd of just 36,383 fans on Saturday. The Jacket dropped to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play while Pitt improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in the ACC. Neither defense played particularly well. The Jackets racked up 432 yards of offense while Pitt put up 580 yards mostly in the first half. Jeff Sims became the first Tech quarterback to throw for 300 yards in a game since Taylor Bennett in 2007 in a loss at Maryland. Sims ended the day with 359 yards passing hitting 24 of his 33 attempts, but he also threw two early interceptions to Pitt that helped dig a 14-0 lead the Jackets never recovered from in the first quarter on the first two offensive possessions for Tech. It was the first time since 2011 the Jackets eclipsed the 300-yard pass mark and the most passing yards for a Tech quarterback since 2001 when George Godsey threw for 486 at Virginia.

Malachi Carter hauled six catches for 73 yards (Blake Morgan/JOL)

The two interceptions were caused by the Panthers' defensive line with one coming off a batted ball and the other coming on a play where Sims was hit as he threw it and the ball went basically straight up in the air and was returned for a touchdown by a Pitt linebacker. “The first one, we had the play wide open, it was a great call and it got clipped at the line of scrimmage and there really isn’t anything you can do about that,” Sims said. “So you just try to forget about that and the second one, I had Nate (McCollum) and got hit and it was out of my control. I just tried to keep the offense together and regroup.” The Jackets were playing without starting left guard Kenny Cooper who was out with an undisclosed injury and much of the game including the first quarter was played without two-year starter Ryan Johnson at right guard. Paula Vaipulu saw his first action of significance in his career at left guard while Nick Pendley who started the first two games at right tackle slid inside to right guard to play for Johnson. Pendley had not played that position as a Yellow Jacket in a game. Starting right tackle Jordan Williams also left the game with an injury adding more issues upfront for the Jackets. “That was tough,” Collins said of the injuries on the OL. “Kenny Cooper's played really well for us at left guard and not having him today we had Paul Vaipulu get his first start was in there as a redshirt freshman, battling, competing and fighting against a really good defensive front. Hat's off to Ryan Johnson and hats off to Devin Cochran battling throughout the game, I don't know if Ryan Johnson. practiced more than five reps all week, but came out there and did all that he could to give us a chance. Jordan Williams went down Nick Pendley was in there battling for us as well. Mikey Minahan hats off to him for just being in there trying to be a glue, even though he had some new faces around him.” Kenny Pickett picked apart the Tech offense in the first half throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns to put Pitt up 42-14. Pickett ended the day with 389 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers also did not turn the ball over and were 5-for-5 in the red zone while the Jackets were just 2-for-4. “As good as last Saturday night felt, the positive energy and all those things that we got and felt we could do, the exact opposite today. I spent a lot of time in the locker room making sure we understood why what happened happened,” Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “It was not our day, hats off to Pitt who have a really good offense and Kenny Pickett is a really good player. He manages to keep plays alive even when he have them covered and he breaks contain and makes plays.” Linebacker Ayinde Eley said that Pickett and the Pitt offense played exactly as expected, but they just struggled to stop them. “He didn’t do anything we didn’t see on film,” Eley said. “He is a good quarterback and a good player and he has great pocket awareness and he is able to get the ball out efficiently. He just made plays.” The Jackets had a blocked field goal and a turnover on downs in the red zone along with another drive that stalled out at the Pitt 21 just outside the red zone. The Jackets had been +45 on point differential on turnovers and they were -21 today on Saturday. Tech also struggled on third downs going 2-for-11 while Pitt converted 6-of-13 and the Jackets were 1-for-4 on fourth down while Pitt was two-for-two. “I don't think we created a single turnover, which is our hallmark which is our standard,” Collins said. “You know we get down 14 to nothing, early, and against an explosive-dynamic offense, and a really good defense that keeps everything in front of them,” he said. “They were 100-percent in the red zone and we were just batting .500. I love our guys in our locker room, but we’ve got to be better."

Azende Rey celebrates his non-TD (Blake Morgan/JOL)