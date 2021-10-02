Tech fall behind early, drop Coastal clash 52-21 to Pitt
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech reverted to old habits as they hosted Pittsburgh on Saturday and mistakes on offense and an inability to pressure Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dug a huge first-half hole of 42-14 that the Jackets’ couldn’t dig out of. Tech ended up falling 52-21 to the Panthers in front of a disappointing crowd of just 36,383 fans on Saturday. The Jacket dropped to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play while Pitt improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in the ACC.
Neither defense played particularly well. The Jackets racked up 432 yards of offense while Pitt put up 580 yards mostly in the first half.
Jeff Sims became the first Tech quarterback to throw for 300 yards in a game since Taylor Bennett in 2007 in a loss at Maryland. Sims ended the day with 359 yards passing hitting 24 of his 33 attempts, but he also threw two early interceptions to Pitt that helped dig a 14-0 lead the Jackets never recovered from in the first quarter on the first two offensive possessions for Tech. It was the first time since 2011 the Jackets eclipsed the 300-yard pass mark and the most passing yards for a Tech quarterback since 2001 when George Godsey threw for 486 at Virginia.
The two interceptions were caused by the Panthers' defensive line with one coming off a batted ball and the other coming on a play where Sims was hit as he threw it and the ball went basically straight up in the air and was returned for a touchdown by a Pitt linebacker.
“The first one, we had the play wide open, it was a great call and it got clipped at the line of scrimmage and there really isn’t anything you can do about that,” Sims said. “So you just try to forget about that and the second one, I had Nate (McCollum) and got hit and it was out of my control. I just tried to keep the offense together and regroup.”
The Jackets were playing without starting left guard Kenny Cooper who was out with an undisclosed injury and much of the game including the first quarter was played without two-year starter Ryan Johnson at right guard. Paula Vaipulu saw his first action of significance in his career at left guard while Nick Pendley who started the first two games at right tackle slid inside to right guard to play for Johnson. Pendley had not played that position as a Yellow Jacket in a game. Starting right tackle Jordan Williams also left the game with an injury adding more issues upfront for the Jackets.
“That was tough,” Collins said of the injuries on the OL. “Kenny Cooper's played really well for us at left guard and not having him today we had Paul Vaipulu get his first start was in there as a redshirt freshman, battling, competing and fighting against a really good defensive front. Hat's off to Ryan Johnson and hats off to Devin Cochran battling throughout the game, I don't know if Ryan Johnson. practiced more than five reps all week, but came out there and did all that he could to give us a chance. Jordan Williams went down Nick Pendley was in there battling for us as well. Mikey Minahan hats off to him for just being in there trying to be a glue, even though he had some new faces around him.”
Kenny Pickett picked apart the Tech offense in the first half throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns to put Pitt up 42-14. Pickett ended the day with 389 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers also did not turn the ball over and were 5-for-5 in the red zone while the Jackets were just 2-for-4.
“As good as last Saturday night felt, the positive energy and all those things that we got and felt we could do, the exact opposite today. I spent a lot of time in the locker room making sure we understood why what happened happened,” Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “It was not our day, hats off to Pitt who have a really good offense and Kenny Pickett is a really good player. He manages to keep plays alive even when he have them covered and he breaks contain and makes plays.”
Linebacker Ayinde Eley said that Pickett and the Pitt offense played exactly as expected, but they just struggled to stop them.
“He didn’t do anything we didn’t see on film,” Eley said. “He is a good quarterback and a good player and he has great pocket awareness and he is able to get the ball out efficiently. He just made plays.”
The Jackets had a blocked field goal and a turnover on downs in the red zone along with another drive that stalled out at the Pitt 21 just outside the red zone. The Jackets had been +45 on point differential on turnovers and they were -21 today on Saturday.
Tech also struggled on third downs going 2-for-11 while Pitt converted 6-of-13 and the Jackets were 1-for-4 on fourth down while Pitt was two-for-two.
“I don't think we created a single turnover, which is our hallmark which is our standard,” Collins said. “You know we get down 14 to nothing, early, and against an explosive-dynamic offense, and a really good defense that keeps everything in front of them,” he said. “They were 100-percent in the red zone and we were just batting .500. I love our guys in our locker room, but we’ve got to be better."
Collins demurred when the officiating was brought up in the post-game presser. For the second straight week, the Jackets had a play blown dead that resulted in a score on a great balance play. This time it was punt returner Azende Rey on a punt return who managed to stay on his feet after Dontae Smith had the same thing happen on a run in the North Carolina game the week before. There were several other odd penalties detailed below as well that went against the Jackets.
“I've got a tremendous amount of respect for the officials, I'm going to leave all the conversations that we had on the field between them and I, I feel like I handled some things much better than I have in the past,” Collins said aiming to avoid a fine from the ACC. “It was a really nice return (by Azende), but they saw it and called so it is up to them to make amends or whatever they do.”
Collins admitted some of the issues were also GT-related in particular with penalties in the red zone.
“We've got to be better (in the red zone). I can't look anywhere else other than ourselves and how we can do better,” he said. But there are some things out of our control that I can't worry about.”
Pitt receivers Jordan Addison and Taysir Mack both eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark each with a touchdown catch while Israel Abanikanda was the leading rusher in the game with 60 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
“Playing, especially in conference play into the visual of football obviously our team is always gonna have athletes to change, week to week so. Whenever someone's scramble drill pretty much it's gonna be difficult to plaster and that's what we needed to do more is just plaster on our guys
Tech’s rushing attack had just 73 yards on 31 carries a season-low. Jahmyr Gibbs the star back for Tech had -10 yards rushing on 10 carries while Jordan Mason had two yards and Dontae Smith ended the day with the best performance with 43 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Gibbs did contribute in a different way with 125 yards receiving on six catches. He had another touchdown catch called back on a holding call as well. Malachi Carter had six catches for 73 yards and freshmen slot receivers Malik Rutherford and Nate McCollum combined for 8 catches for 111 yards and a 44-yard touchdown catch by McCollum.
Jeff Sims threw an interception on the first drive of the game leading to a Pitt touchdown to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter on a quick seven-play 52 yard drive. Sims then threw a pick six on the next possession to put the Jackets down 14-0 early against Pitt.
Sims bounced back on the next possession throwing two different touchdown passes, one to Jahmyr Gibbs for 60-plus yards down the sideline that was called back on a questionable holding call and then a 44-yard bomb to Nate McCollum. It was McCollum’s first touchdown catch of his career. That made it 14-7 Pitt.
Pitt took over after a touchback and drove to midfield. Tre Swilling had a big sack on second down to force a third and long and Quez Jackson forced out Pitt’s running back to force a punt. Tech went three and out on the next possession and punted giving Pitt the ball at their own 42. Pickett hit Jordan Addison on first down for a 47-yard gain and then Pickett hit Addison for an 11-yard touchdown.
On the next possession, Sims got sacked on first down for a 14-yard loss. Sims hit Malachi Carter on third down for a good gain, but the Jackets were still short of the sticks and had to punt. Pitt was unable to advance on their next possession and punted and the Jackets did the same on the next play. Pickett hit Taysir Mack for a 55-yard touchdown on the next series to open a 28-7 lead.
Sims and the Jacket offense marched 6 plays and 66 yards for a touchdown on the back of Dontae Smith and Sims running. Smith punched in a three-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.
On the next possession, Pitt drove to the GT37 facing fourth and four, but Pitt converted after a timeout on a 20-yard pass to Mack. Pitt scored three plays later to go up 35-14 on a seven-yard touchdown run by Israel Abanikanda.
Georgia Tech drove to midfield but Jeff Sims got hit late and went out on fourth and two the Tech 46, Jordan Mason couldn’t move the sticks on the next play for a turnover on downs. Pitt hit a 29-yard pass and a 16-yard touchdown pass to go up 42-14.
Gibbs took a screen 71-yards to the Pitt, Tech got it to the Pitt one and failed to score for a turnover on downs. Pitt took the 42-14 lead into the half.
Tech came out of the half and drove the ball down the field with a mix of passes to Malachi Carter and Malik Rutherford who had a nice over the shoulder catch for a 26-yard gain to set up first and goal at the Pitt 7. Gibbs punched it in on the next play, but a hold was called on the Tech offense, marking the second touchdown called back by him on the day. Gibbs got stuffed for a loss on second down making it 3rd and goal from the 23. Brent Cimaglia’s 40-yard field goal was blocked and GT still trailed 42-14.
Pitt took over on downs at their own 28. They drove 77 yards on 11 plays converting on a two-yard touchdown from Pickett to Daniel Carter to expand the Panthers lead to 49-14.
Tech took over after a touchback and drove down the field again throwing the ball with Jahmyr Gibbs picking up 17-yards on a screen and then a late-hit call on Pitt giving them first and 10 at the Pitt 21. Tech got behind the sticks and picked up 12-yards on a screen to Rutherford before Jordan Mason picked up the first down on fourth and 1. Sims hit Adonicas Sanders on third down for a touchdown to make it 49-21.
The Jackets held Pitt to a three and out thanks to a first down TFL by Jared Ivey. Azende Rey returned a punt for a touchdown on the next play, but was down by the refs after he spun out of a tackle. The Jackets were forced to punt.
Pitt went back to the passing attack on the next drive and drove down the field easily, but after a holding call had to settle for a 46-yard field goal to make it 52-21.
Sims hit Adonicas Sanders for a 36-yard gain on the second play of the next series. Tech drove to the Pitt 21 before turning it over on downs when Dontae Smith got tackled in the backfield for a loss. That was the last threat for the Jackets.