TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The same old cold shooting, turnover machine Georgia Tech men’s basketball squad showed up in a 75-64 loss at Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets led most of the first half before the Noles went on an 11-0 run to take a 39-36 lead to the break. Two more major droughts doomed the Jackets. Tech closed the game with a 10-0 run to make it look more respectable, but it was not a pretty afternoon. The Jackets led by as much as 10 points in the first five minutes of the game.

Josh Pastner's team fell to 8-7 on the season and 1-4 in ACC play while Florida State improved to 3-2 in ACC play.

"We've had this issue of teams making little runs on us, They ended with an 11-2 run to end the first half and another 11-0 run in the second half. We weren't able to get some key stops in those times and we got great looks in transition and missed some shots and missed shots in the half-court. Credit to Florida," Pastner said. "We have to keep getting better and we have a tough game at Notre Dame coming up.

Lance Terry led the Jackets with 17 points, but he had to shoot 15 shots to get there.

Miles Kelly was scoreless in the second half with just 16 points all in the half and 0-5 shooting in the second half adding to the Jackets’ offensive woes. Kelly added four turnovers as well as he continues to struggle with unforced turnovers losing the ball or his dribble or errant passes.

"We had them early then they went on a little run and like we've talked about with teams going on big runs we can't afford to have and that is what started it off."

Kelly scored all of his points in the first 7:26 of the game. He said the Seminoles did a good job of adjusting and defending him after his early run.

"They definitely did a great job after halftime of making my looks a lot harder. I felt like they were loading up on the ball when I had the ball in my hands so I feel like they did a good adjustment at halftime," Kelly said.

Pastner said that Kelly's struggles offensively didn't help.

"Miles scored 16 points in the first (seven minutes) then he didn't score. That was big. Miles has to be better about that and that has happened to us a couple of times. He starts off hot and then cools off. We need him to stay hot for 40 minutes," Pastner said

Tech turned the ball over 13 times leading to 18 points off turnovers and 11 fastbreak points for the Noles. The Jackets had only eight fastbreak points and were 6-17 on layups. Florida State was 12-14 on layups.