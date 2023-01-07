Tech fall 75-64 at FSU with the same old issues offensively
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The same old cold shooting, turnover machine Georgia Tech men’s basketball squad showed up in a 75-64 loss at Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets led most of the first half before the Noles went on an 11-0 run to take a 39-36 lead to the break. Two more major droughts doomed the Jackets. Tech closed the game with a 10-0 run to make it look more respectable, but it was not a pretty afternoon. The Jackets led by as much as 10 points in the first five minutes of the game.
Josh Pastner's team fell to 8-7 on the season and 1-4 in ACC play while Florida State improved to 3-2 in ACC play.
"We've had this issue of teams making little runs on us, They ended with an 11-2 run to end the first half and another 11-0 run in the second half. We weren't able to get some key stops in those times and we got great looks in transition and missed some shots and missed shots in the half-court. Credit to Florida," Pastner said. "We have to keep getting better and we have a tough game at Notre Dame coming up.
Lance Terry led the Jackets with 17 points, but he had to shoot 15 shots to get there.
Miles Kelly was scoreless in the second half with just 16 points all in the half and 0-5 shooting in the second half adding to the Jackets’ offensive woes. Kelly added four turnovers as well as he continues to struggle with unforced turnovers losing the ball or his dribble or errant passes.
"We had them early then they went on a little run and like we've talked about with teams going on big runs we can't afford to have and that is what started it off."
Kelly scored all of his points in the first 7:26 of the game. He said the Seminoles did a good job of adjusting and defending him after his early run.
"They definitely did a great job after halftime of making my looks a lot harder. I felt like they were loading up on the ball when I had the ball in my hands so I feel like they did a good adjustment at halftime," Kelly said.
Pastner said that Kelly's struggles offensively didn't help.
"Miles scored 16 points in the first (seven minutes) then he didn't score. That was big. Miles has to be better about that and that has happened to us a couple of times. He starts off hot and then cools off. We need him to stay hot for 40 minutes," Pastner said
Tech turned the ball over 13 times leading to 18 points off turnovers and 11 fastbreak points for the Noles. The Jackets had only eight fastbreak points and were 6-17 on layups. Florida State was 12-14 on layups.
With the victory, Leonard Hamilton picked up his 600th career win as a head coach.
Matthew Cleveland the Tech legacy had 21 points for Florida State to lead all scorers and 12 rebounds. Darin Green Jr. added 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists and Caleb Mills had 13 points and seven assists for the Noles.
"Matthew Cleveland is a really good player and was a really good high school player, he was sixth man of the year last year and he is having another great season," Pastner said.
Tech dug a significant hole with another cold stretch shooting that allowed FSU to go up with a 15-4 run ending the first half and rolling into the first part of the second half. The Noles led by nine at the 14:08 mark of the second half thanks to that run. The Jackets gave up runs of 15-2, 10-0 and 8-0 to allow Florida State to extend to a 20-point lead and put the Jackets away in the second half.
Jordan Meka missed another game with an undisclosed injury while Tristan Maxwell returned after missing several games with an illness and a hand injury. Maxwell was not effective however going 0-2 shooting with a turnover in 3:36 of playing time.
Senior guard Kyle Sturdivant also had a rough night with two turnovers in 30 seconds of second-half action after a solid first half.
The Jackets travel to Notre Dame on Tuesday to face the Irish at 7 pm in Purcell Pavilion..
GAME ACTION
Georgia Tech opened the game by hitting six straight shots including four threes. Miles Kelly hit three of them and had 11 of the first 16 points leading to an early timeout by Leonard Hamilton with the Jackets up 16-7 at the 15:43 mark. The Jackets maintained the lead 23-17 behind a fourth three by Miles Kelly at the second media timeout with 11:44 left. The Noles hit five of their next seven shots to make it 26-22 leading to a Pastner timeout and the first subs of the game, Deivon Smith, Ja’von Franklin and Tristan Maxwell. The Noles cut the lead to 29-26 during the next stretch as Jackets went into a scoring drought of two-plus minutes. After a couple of turnovers, the Jackets still maintained a 30-34 lead into the final media timeout with 3:30 left in the half. FSU took the lead with 2:01 left in the half on a three-point play by Naheem McLeod as part of an 8-0 run. Matthew Cleveland extended the run to 11-0 before Deebo Coleman hit a layup to end a long scoreless stretch. The Jackets hit just one bucket in the final 4:17 of the half. Tech shot 50% from three in the first half but just 38.4% inside the arc. The Noles shot 51.7% overall and hit three more field goals. Miles Kelly led the Jacket attack with 15 points in the first half. Matthew Cleveland answered with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Florida State extended their lead to nine in the second half, 49-40 with 14:08 to go thanks to some Tech turnovers and cold shooting capped by a 15-4 run to end the first half and start the second half for the Noles. FSU extended the lead to 55-40 thanks to back-to-back turnovers by Kyle Sturdivant after he entered the game led to fast break buckets for FSU. Tech closed the game with a 10-0 run to make the final score look less dramatic.