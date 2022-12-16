Georgia Tech wrapped up final exams this week and the men's basketball team will hit the court on Saturday after a whole week off. The team did need the break. Head coach Josh Pastner spoke with the media on Thursday, updating a few key injuries and offering some insight on where his team stands ahead of opening up a tough ACC slate starting on the 21st with Clemson in Atlanta.

On the injury front, big man Ja'von Franklin is going to miss the game on Saturday after a groin injury and he could be out longer than that. Starting point guard Deivon Smith who missed most of the second half of North Carolina will likely sit out as well as he nurses an ankle injury. Both players left the game in Chapel Hill and did not return.

"I would say Ja'von is doubtful for Saturday, and Deivon is questionable," Pastner said. "I would assume they should be ready to go for the following Wednesday for sure. I would say Deivon for sure for the following Wednesday. I'm hoping Deivon is able to go this Saturday, but Ja'von is doubtful for Saturday, but he'll probably end up being questionable for the following Wednesday."