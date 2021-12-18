Tech drop 4th straight to #10 USC 67-53 in Phoenix

PHOENIX- Georgia Tech played a tough game against another stellar defensive team facing #10 USC in Phoenix at the Footprint Center where the Phoenix Suns play. The Jackets fell 67-53 in a tough defensive game as the Trojans held Tech to 33-percent from the field and 26-percent shooting from three. USC improved to 12-0 while Tech fell to 5-5 on the season with the fourth straight loss during a killer run of games that included #23 Wisconsin, UNC, #25 LSU and now a top 10 Trojans squad. It was the first time as a head coach Josh Pastner returned to the state of Arizona and the first time as Tech's head coach he was on the West Coast and the homecoming to the state where he played his college ball didn't go as planned. USC hit nine of their 19 three-point attempts while Tech hit just five of 19 from the arc in the loss. Pastner played his college ball in Tucson at Arizona State and began his career as an assistant under Lute Olson there. “The difference in the game was the three-point shooting they were six-for-13 in the first half and 3-for-6 in the second half,” Pastner said. “This was a great four-game stretch for us playing top 25 teams and we come back on Tuesday to play a tough Georgia State team and have to be ready to go.”

Devoe continues to carry the load for Tech on offense (Mark J. Rebilas/USAToday)

Tech protected the ball with just seven turnovers on offense, but they only had five assists on 21 makes falling way below Pastner’s metrics. Mike Devoe did what he could offensively for the Jackets with a 25-point performance on 9-of-22 shooting with zero turnovers and three steals. “Devoe is very tough to guard one-on-one and he shot under 50-percent, if the ball is in his hand all the time, we have to eliminate what the others guy do well too,” Enfield said of Devoe. The frustrations of the four-game skid were apparent on Devoe’s face during the post-game presser and he spoke on the subject. “It is frustrating to be on a losing streak, it is what it is, it is basketball and we have to stay together and get better and have a great film session tomorrow, this doesn’t dictate our season. Last year we had this happen early in the season,” Devoe said. “All the teams are trying to run me off the three-point line and colliding with me near the basket, I have to get my shot off faster. I know guys are going to fly at me.” Jordan Usher added 11 points but it took him 14 shots to get there and five rebounds in 29 minutes of work. All five of USC’s starters hit double-digits with Boogie Ellis leading the way with 16 points and seven rebounds and Drew Peterson added 14 points including four threes. “That was a great win for our team and we got behind on our defense,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “We kept it very basic (against Tech’s defense), it is a 1-3-1 and it turns into a 2-3 when they put the guard in the middle. We made them go man-to-man in the second half.”



Rodney Howard tries to grab a rebound off the floor against USC on Saturday (Mark J. Rebilas/USAToday)

Saba Gigiberia played nine minutes all in the first half as Rodney Howard struggled to score or produce with just one point in 11 minutes with zero rebounds, blocks or assists. Gigiberia added five rebounds in his nine-minute run of action and had the best plus/minus of any Tech player. “Saba did a good job and Rodney hurt himself in practice the day before, so I put Saba in and he did well. I changed some things up and went small and we did some different things and small would give us a different look,” Pastner said. “Saba did a nice job, I thought what he did today was a promising sign.” Facing two former USC players in Usher and Kyle Sturdivant, the USC staff were dialed in for this game. “He has always been a great player and my freshman year he made me such a better player and went after me. When I was struggling on the bench he lifted me up and it was great going up against him,” Ethan Anderson said. Enfield said he was proud to see how Usher and Sturdivant have improved since leaving his program and their roles in Tech’s ACC title last year. “Jordan and Kyle have improved as players and they are tough to guard and it was great to see them,” Enfield said of the two former USC transfers. “We did run a play at the end that Jordan knew but we got what we want out of them, Jordan has improved a lot and GT won the ACC Tournament and they are a big part of that too.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech trailed 6-5 at the first media timeout in a game that started slowly offensively. Tech clamped down on defense and took a 12-8 lead before a timeout by USC with a little over 12 minutes to go in the half. USC went on a 10-0 run to take the lead 18-14 with nine minutes to go in the half. The Trojan extended the lead to 25-18 on three straight makes before Pastner burned his first timeout with 5:31 left in the half. USC went on a second 10-0 run to take a 30-18 lead at the final media timeout of the first half with 3:29 left in the half. Tech closed the half on a 6-0 run to drop the lead down to nine. Mike Devoe led the way for the Jackets with eight points in the first half while former Trojans Jordan Usher had six points and Kyle Sturdivant added five including the Jackets’ final five points of the half. Ethan Anderson led the way for USC with 11 points including three-for-three from the arc. Tech shot just 33-percent from the field in the first half while USC shot 40-percent, but had six offensive rebounds. Tech trimmed the lead to six early in the second half with under 17 minutes to go, but USC pulled back in front and held Tech scoreless for 4:26 of game time before a Devoe pair of free throws to make it 41-33. USC then went on another run capped by a Peterson three-pointer to take a 51-37 lead. Tech went on a 7-0 run capped by a Deebo Coleman three with 7:35 left in the game. Tech extended the run to 10-0 on a Devoe three before USC responded with a three by Peterson. Tech missed four straight baskets and USC went back up 11, 60-49 leading to the final media timeout. Tech could not come back from that.

UP NEXT