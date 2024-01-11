Tech downs Clemson for third-straight ACC win
ATLANTA – With 4:05 remaining in the first quarter, Georgia Tech sophomore wing Kara Dunn, the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, picked up her second personal foul, forcing her to watch from the sideline for the remainder of the first half.
In spite of this, the Yellow Jackets weathered the storm to build a 9-point lead at the break, backed by a complete effort from sophomore point guard Tonie Morgan. She scored 14 points, along with five rebounds and five assists, all while playing the entire first half.
“That’s huge for us to go into halftime ahead without Kara Dunn on the court,” Fortner told the media postgame. “I thought we were resilient there.”
In the third quarter, Clemson found a groove offensively to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead down to four at the end of the quarter.
“[Clemson] is a team that is always going to keep coming at you,” junior forward Kayla Blackshear said. “We had to take a blow [in the third quarter] and we responded back.”
Dunn’s aggressiveness as driver was huge for Georgia Tech to open the fourth quarter. She scored seven of the first 11 points for the Yellow Jackets to extend the lead to double-digits.
“[Dunn] is such a versatile player, we can do so much with her on the floor,” Fortner on Dunn’s on-court value. “We can move her around [to multiple spots] and that’s a luxury to have.”
Dunn recorded 19 points and four rebounds on 57.1% shooting from the field in 23 minutes of action.
Even though Clemson went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead back down to two with four minutes remaining, Georgia Tech held off the late comeback attempt to win 70-62 and advance to 12-4 on the season.
Blackshear also finished with her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds on 60 percent shooting.
Additionally, to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease, Georgia Tech players and coaches wore custom Pat Summitt shirts in warmups.
Pat Summit, who passed away in 2016 due to complications associated with early-onset Alzheimer's, remains a source of inspiration for their advocacy efforts through the Pat Summitt Foundation.
Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner spoke on the lasting impact of Summitt, an eight-time National Champion as the head coach at Tennessee from 1974 to 2012, in a video shared to social media.
“She was so much to so many people, not just her players, but to her friends and so many people around her,” Fortner on her relationship with the late Pat Summitt. “I’m forever grateful for that and I miss her dearly.”
GAME SUMMARY
– Georgia Tech starting lineup: Tonie Morgan, Ines Noguero, Rusne Augustinaite, Kara Dunn and Kayla Blackshear. The Yellow Jackets have rolled out this lineup in back-to-back games.
– Clemson’s slow-paced approach kept Georgia Tech’s offensive at bay in the early minutes before Augustinate knocked down a corner 3 and Morgan converted at the rim on a 3-point play to take an 8-6 lead at the 5:46 mark.
– Before the first media timeout, Dunn, the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, picked up her second foul.
– Morgan knocked down a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer for Georgia Tech to take a 17-11 lead to end the first quarter.
– The Yellow Jackets outscored the Tigers 11-7 through the first 4:20 in the second quarter, led by a 5-point effort from Augustinate.
– Georgia Tech ended a 4-minute scoring drought with a driving layup from Morgan to extend the Yellow Jackets’ lead to seven with 2:13 remaining.
– Even though Georgia Tech only made 1 out of 8 shots to conclude the first half, it managed to maintain a 32-23 lead entering the break. Morgan delivered an impressive performance with a game-high 14 points, along with five rebounds and five assists, all while playing the entire first half.
– Clemson sparked an 8-0 run over 57 seconds to trim the Yellow Jackets’ lead down to two points at the 4:45 mark in the third quarter. Fortner was forced to call a timeout.
– Georgia Tech was outscored by five to lead 45-41 entering the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets shot 31.3% (5 of 16) from the field in the quarter.
– Georgia Tech opened the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run in the first three minutes. Dunn scored seven of the 11 points on 3 of 3 shooting from the field.
– After this run, Clemson went on a 10-2 run of its own to cut the lead to two with 4:11 remaining.
– Georgia Tech held strong to hold off a Clemson comeback attempt, defeating the Tigers by a final score of 70-62.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech is back in action on Sunday, Jan. 14 at Duke (10-5) at 2 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 7-2 at home through 15 games this season, led by the guard trio of Taina Mair, Reigan Richardson and Oluchi Okananwa.