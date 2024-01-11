ATLANTA – With 4:05 remaining in the first quarter, Georgia Tech sophomore wing Kara Dunn, the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, picked up her second personal foul, forcing her to watch from the sideline for the remainder of the first half.

In spite of this, the Yellow Jackets weathered the storm to build a 9-point lead at the break, backed by a complete effort from sophomore point guard Tonie Morgan. She scored 14 points, along with five rebounds and five assists, all while playing the entire first half.

“That’s huge for us to go into halftime ahead without Kara Dunn on the court,” Fortner told the media postgame. “I thought we were resilient there.”

In the third quarter, Clemson found a groove offensively to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead down to four at the end of the quarter.

“[Clemson] is a team that is always going to keep coming at you,” junior forward Kayla Blackshear said. “We had to take a blow [in the third quarter] and we responded back.”

Dunn’s aggressiveness as driver was huge for Georgia Tech to open the fourth quarter. She scored seven of the first 11 points for the Yellow Jackets to extend the lead to double-digits.

“[Dunn] is such a versatile player, we can do so much with her on the floor,” Fortner on Dunn’s on-court value. “We can move her around [to multiple spots] and that’s a luxury to have.”

Dunn recorded 19 points and four rebounds on 57.1% shooting from the field in 23 minutes of action.

Even though Clemson went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead back down to two with four minutes remaining, Georgia Tech held off the late comeback attempt to win 70-62 and advance to 12-4 on the season.

Blackshear also finished with her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds on 60 percent shooting.