Tech down the Hatters 77-52 for first win of 2021-22

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech made easy work of the Stetson Hatters picking up the first win of the 2021-22 season 77-52 on Friday night in McCamish Pavilion. Mike Devoe led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in just 30 minutes of action. Tech moved to 1-1 on the year while Stetson fell to 1-1.

“It was a big goal for me to get my assist to turnover ratio up this season and I need to keep that up,” Devoe said. "My teammates have done a good key finding me in the right areas to get my shot off. I just want to play my best and get it my all when I'm out there on the court."

Jordan Usher added 14 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Deebo Coleman added 12 points off the bench on four three-pointers.

Tech held Stetson to just six for 26 from three and 35-percent from the field while the Jackets shot 51.6-percent from the field and hit nine-of-19 from three.

Josh Pastner was pleased with the win despite turning the ball over 16 times which was the lone downer for him.

“I love Donnie Jones from Stetson, he does a great job even when he was at UCF. They will be a good basketball team in their league,” Pastner said. “Basketball is like anything in life, it is all about energy, we didn’t finish and close it out on Tuesday. That is something we have to understand, our team is based on energy. Motor, discipline and drive are the three things on my board. That drive I’m going to bring it. I like our speed, I like 22 assists on 33 made field goals. We got seven three stops and held them under 40-percent from the field and 23 from three.”

Chase Johnston led the Hatters with just 13 points and only four points in the second half.

The Jackets opened strong on defense forcing 11 first-half turnovers and attacking with Pastner’s zone defense instead of the man-to-man they played against Miami (Ohio).

“Georgia Tech came out at a different level and I’ll give Josh credit for getting his team ready to go,” Donnie Jones Stetson’s head coach said. “We knew the zone would come but it is hard to prepare for the speed and length of their lineup. Their length and athleticism affected us. Their speed and length took us out of rhythm.”