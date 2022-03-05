Tech down BC in overtime 82-78 on SR Day

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech had lost three straight games after a season-ending injury to guard Deivon Smith and with it being Senior Night for Georgia Tech, it was an emotional rollercoaster for fans. Boston College played Tech to the wire, but the Jackets pulled out an 82-78 overtime win over the Eagles. Tech improved to 5-15 in ACC play and 12-19 overall with the sweep of Boston College. Tech led much of the game and blew a double-digit lead again in the second half thanks to a nearly seven-minute scoring drought that allowed the Eagles back in during a 12-0 run. Boston College had three good looks with under 25 seconds to go in regulation but missed all three before a steal ended regulation and sent the game to overtime. It was senior Jordan Usher who stopped the bleeding during key stretches of the game as he scored an ACC career-high 30 points along with eight rebounds, five assists, a block, a steal, and some clutch free throws late in overtime. Usher said he was determined to help the team win in his final time playing on Bobby Cremins Court at McCamish Pavilion. “Honestly, I just had my mindset to come out and play my hardest for Tech fans and my brothers as well as for myself and my family and come out with a win,” Usher said. “I could’ve scored zero point as long as the final score was the same I would’ve been happy, so I’m thrilled right now.”

Usher scored 30 points hitting 12 of his 16 shots in the game and four points at the line (Georgia Tech Athletics)

Going into the game, Tech had been 1-8 in close games this season and that was the big difference in the 2020-21 team that won the ACC Tournament and this squad, Saturday’s win was just the second close game win for the Jackets this season. “It was really about sticking to your guns and finishing it,” Usher said. “This win was super important, I was thinking about the game the whole night and I could barely sleep and at one point I thought about just staying up all night last night, but I finally fell asleep around 4 am. I had a good feeling when I woke up and I’m super happy I got to win and I want people to have a good taste in their mouth when they think about me playing my last game at McCamish.” Fellow senior Mike Devoe battled foul trouble playing just 30 minutes, but he scored 18 points and had eight rebounds including some clutch boards late in the game to deny second chance possessions by Boston College. He also had the game-clinching free throw to put Tech up eight despite missing three free throws in the game. Miles Kelly was big off the bench for the Jackets with a career-high 16 points including three three-point baskets and five clutch free throws in the second half and overtime. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work over these past few weeks and since the season started and to have a game like this was really good,” Kelly said. “I really wanted us to close it out and one (free throw) didn’t go in, but three did so we could get a win and get a close win.” Pastner leaned on Kelly to handle the ball after Devoe picked up his third foul in the first half and the fourth foul in the second half to avoid an offensive foul against BC’s backcourt pressure. Kelly said he is comfortable with that role because of how he played in high school despite being more of a true shooting guard. “I’m definitely used to (handling the ball). When I was in high school I played point guard and I’m really comfortable with the ball so I can do whatever coach (Pastner) needs me to do,” he said. Kelly said he was not surprised that coach Pastner went with him for 33.5 minutes in the game. “Coach Pastner has been telling me to stay ready and always be ready for the moment and to be ready to score the ball. I also got that blocked shot and that was just a play on the ball and I can get blocks every now and then.” With it being Senior Day, Kelly said the team felt a responsibility to help close out the win late in the game. “We all said let’s get this win for the seniors and stuff as this was their last time playing at McCamish so we just need to go out with a bang for the ACC Tournament,” he said. “You could also feel the crowd and everyone was standing up and you could feel the pressure on your shoulders as everyone was getting hyped and your body just gets this tingling feeling.” Tech head coach Josh Pastner said that despite the struggles this season he is proud of his team and they have a lot as a coaching staff to work on in the offseason. “First off, it was a great win for the Jackets,” he said. “I was really happy we were able to get a good crowd for Senior Day and get a win for the crowd on Senior Day and for our seniors. The crowds have been outstanding all season long.” Pastner said that he intends to add a shot-blocker in the offseason as well to help counter some of the issues Tech has had this season defending at the rim. The Eagles scored 38 points at the paint and shot 27 free throws in part due to issues with the defense around the rim. “Really not having a shot-blocker in the middle makes a big difference and that is something we have to develop through our current guys. Jordan Meka has done some good things on shot-blocking, but that is something we have to develop or attract within the recruiting piece. That really makes a big difference defensively and for the last five years we’ve had an elite shot-blocker in the middle and that was a glaring issue.” Boston College had four players in double-figures led by Jaeden Zackery with 19 points and guards DeMarr Langford with 17 and guard Makai Ashton-Langford with 11 with all three of them playing 42-plus minutes. Big man James Karnik got the better of Rodney Howard with 16 points in the game while Howard was held to just 2 points in 33 minutes. Tech shot 56.6-percent for the game and hit 9 of 21 three-point shots in the win. The Eagles shot just 44.1-percent but hit 20 of 27 free throws while Tech hit just 13 of 22 at the line.

Devoe with his mom and Tech's brain trust celebrate SR Day before the game (Georgia Tech Athletics)