Redshirt sophomore defensive end Grey Carroll will continue his college career elsewhere after announcing his intention to leave Georgia Tech and enter the transfer portal on Monday. Carroll was a decorated player from Tennessee in the 2021 class, but a serious leg injury derailed his career early on and he ended up behind an experienced group of defensive ends.

Carroll played in seven games last season playing seven snaps on defense and one as a fullback on offense in the Western Carolina game. Most of his snaps came on special teams. He missed his freshman season with the aforementioned leg injury.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.