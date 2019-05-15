News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 15:52:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Tech debut new Video Operations Center

C8ve9s5wiyexgchcseux
The ACC Network signage in the entrance to the facility (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech fans have been getting a small sample of the new Video Operations Center over the past few months during broadcasts of baseball games or at the spring football game as well as videos a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}