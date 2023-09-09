ATLANTA- After a two-hour and 23-minute delay, Georgia Tech knocked off South Carolina State 48-13. Weather impacted games across the southeast and east coast on Saturday including the Jackets in the home opener. The delay didn’t do much to slow down the Tech offense. The Jackets did not punt on Saturday and racked up 578 yards of offense including going 6-10 on third downs and 1-1 on fourth downs in the game. The win was number 750 for the Tech program. Jackets' head coach Brent Key wasn't thinking about that or anything other than finishing the week 1-0 and improving after the close loss to Louisville last week. "I challenged our guys during the week in a lot of areas to play a complete game," Key said. "I didn't know (it was win 750) and it doesn't matter to these guys. We had a chance to go out and establish this team and compete and get better and improve this team each week."

Kyle Kennard celebrates his forced fumble and fumble recovery against South Carolina State (Blake Morgan/JOL)

The Tech defense gave up some run plays, but overall held South Carolina State’s option rushing attack in check only giving up 196 yards on the ground on 42 attempts. Haynes King led the Jackets’ offense throwing for 290 yards with four touchdowns on 21-29 passing. "We honed in and preached about execution," King said of the fast start. "Looking this past week with Louisville, what stopped us was our own execution. So we honed in onit and we preached it every day, every rep and showed out this week. We still left some stuff out there on the drives we didn't finish." Jamal Haynes led the ground game with 113 yards on nine carries including a 67-yard run at the of the first half to set up a late touchdown for the Jackets. Before his long run ahead of the half, he said that he had one thing on his mind, protect the ball. "As a running back, ball security is job security so the first thing was to take care of the ball. I had defensive end slamming I saw in my peripheral and made the move and did what do," Haynes said.

Trey Cooley breaks off a long run against SC State (Blake Morgan/JOL)

Trey Cooley ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, but he fumbled into the end zone on an early drive. Cooley had two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Dontae Smith had 32 yards rushing on five carries and Evan Dickens added 29 yards on six carries later in the game. The Tech offense racked 268 yards on 33 carries while the passing game added 310 yards and four touchdowns. Eric Singleton Jr hauled in 3 passes for 69 yards including a 40-yard touchdown from King. Malik Rutherford added five catches for 60 yards and Dominick Blaylock added four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Brett Seither played limited snaps but caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from King in the first half. Defensively, Kyle Kennard had a huge game with an interception on the first drive of the game and a tackle, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as well. “It was a play we prepared for all week and we had a play designed for it and it opened it up and I saw the QB lift his head up and I thought is he really going to throw it,” Kennard said of his interception. Kennard ended the day with five tackles as well. Eddie Kelly led the team with nine total tackles before leaving in the fourth quarter with a lower-body injury. Kelly was subbing for injured defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen who will miss the 2023 season with an ACL injury. Kyle Efford came off the bench and had seven tackles at linebacker behind Paul Moala at MAC linebacker. “It was a blessing for me and those guys and especially seeing Kyle who has not seen much football. Seeing them fly around and seeing them as a top tackler and seeing them make plays is great,” Moala said of the backup linebackers. On the defensive side of the ball, Key said the only downside was some missed tackles in space. He saw progress in that area after missed tackles were huge in the loss to Louisville the week prior. "We definitely saw progress in all three phases on defense. There are still things we are working on and that is the beauty of the game of football. You can come back and enjoy the night and enjoy the win which we always do but when we come back our job is to correct mistakes and identify mistakes and things we have to continue getting better at," Key said. After missing another field goal, Gavin Stewart was replaced by redshirt freshman Aidan Birr who connected on both of his field goals and two PATs. Stewart had missed three straight field goals to open the 2023 season after 12-13 last year on field goals and 13 of 14 on PATs. "I told Aidan you're up. I just wanted Gavin to sit back and see it and calm stuff down. He was still booming it through the end zone on kickoffs which was really good for field position but we made a change to give Aidan a look and he has got a strong leg and a bright future," Key said. "It was a good opportunity for him to get out there." The weather delay loomed large for the Jackets. Both teams hit the field 20 minutes late and after the coin toss as the Jackets went on the field, the officials delayed the game a second time and Key said that was a challenge for his team. “After the first one, we came back in and kept our pads on and stayed in engaged. We didn’t know if it would be 20 minutes and 10 minutes before we go back in or what. We rode the clock out and we backed the clock up and gathered up in the locker room and did flex inside and headed outside to dynamic flexibility and did five minutes of Indy. The second one we didn’t know how long it would be and it was 20 plus 10 and the lightning increased more and more, when we learned it would be an hour or more, we got the pads off and ate food. Three or four hours before kickoff we eat so we had to eat again and refuel them. This is not the right recipe at all and we cranked the music up and got the guys engaged and they were ready to go,” Key said of the delay.

NOT DRESSED SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS

Injured Jackets Leo Blackburn and Sylvain Yondjouen both recovering from ACL injuries were not dressed. Receiver D.J. Moore was not dressed and he was in a sling. Jamie Felix was not dressed but was not injured either. True freshmen Steven Jones Jr., Nico Dowdell, Malcolm Pugh, Ezra Odinjor, Benjamin Galloway, Patrick Screws Jr., Elias Cloy, Zion Taylor and Bryston Dixon were not dressed.

Brett Seither hauls in a touchdown in the 2nd quarter (Blake Morgan/JOL)

