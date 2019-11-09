Tech continues to fight through injuries and adversity
Injuries are a part of the game of football and any football coach will tell you that. Every team goes through spells of injuries, but the breadth and depth of injuries to the 2019 Georgia Tech foo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news