DURHAM, NC- Georgia Tech played the best defensive half of the year in the first half and led ten at one point in the second half, but Duke pulled away late to win 84-79 avenging an early season loss to the Jackets in Atlanta. Tech lost the fifth straight contest since the Diamond Head Classic Championship in Hawaii. It was the 13th straight loss at Cameron Indoor for the Jackets.

Tech fell to 8-8 on the season and 1-4 in ACC play while Duke improved to 13-3 and 4-1 in ACC play with their lone loss coming in Atlanta to Tech.

Kyle Filipowski was a non-factor in the game in Atlanta started both halves aggressively ending his night with 30 points and 13 rebounds but it took him 24 shots and 11 free throw attempts to score the 30 points. Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Tyrese Proctor added 17 after missing almost the entire game in Atlanta with an injury last month.

First-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said his team is still learning how to finish and close games, but he is encouraged by the growth he sees.

"It was a chess match and we were right there with a chance to win the game," Stoudamire said. "The big thing to me is we are trying to win together for the first time. Winning is not easy and I tell that to people all the time. People think winning is easy. People think if a guy comes back and he was the leading scorer, he is thrust into being the man on the team. Do you know how hard it is to lead? You've got to lead on your bad day and lead everybody else. That is the thing we are going through and I look at Duke's roster and I see Jeremy Roach, he may have been here forever. That is a dude who has been through a lot of wars. When you have guys who have been through those wars and know what it looks like it helps everyone else out. He can help all the rest of the team out when they get in sticky situations and everyone else can just play the way they need to play."

Tech clamped down defensively in the first half holding Duke to two field goals after the 11:00 minute mark in the first half. Duke shot 35.5 percent in the first half after a quick start. Tech was 51.7 percent from the floor and 8-14 from three to keep the game tied. Duke shot 19 free throws hitting 13 while Tech was 1-4 from the charity stripe. Filipowski scored 14 in the first half and Roach had 13 points at the break. Six Tech players scored five or more points in the first half.

"Guys were locked in and I will say this when I talk to my team it is easy to get guys up for a game when other people talk about that team or players that you are going to play against like Duke," Stoudamire said.