Tech comes up short in upset bid against #11 Duke 84-79
DURHAM, NC- Georgia Tech played the best defensive half of the year in the first half and led ten at one point in the second half, but Duke pulled away late to win 84-79 avenging an early season loss to the Jackets in Atlanta. Tech lost the fifth straight contest since the Diamond Head Classic Championship in Hawaii. It was the 13th straight loss at Cameron Indoor for the Jackets.
Tech fell to 8-8 on the season and 1-4 in ACC play while Duke improved to 13-3 and 4-1 in ACC play with their lone loss coming in Atlanta to Tech.
Kyle Filipowski was a non-factor in the game in Atlanta started both halves aggressively ending his night with 30 points and 13 rebounds but it took him 24 shots and 11 free throw attempts to score the 30 points. Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Tyrese Proctor added 17 after missing almost the entire game in Atlanta with an injury last month.
First-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said his team is still learning how to finish and close games, but he is encouraged by the growth he sees.
"It was a chess match and we were right there with a chance to win the game," Stoudamire said. "The big thing to me is we are trying to win together for the first time. Winning is not easy and I tell that to people all the time. People think winning is easy. People think if a guy comes back and he was the leading scorer, he is thrust into being the man on the team. Do you know how hard it is to lead? You've got to lead on your bad day and lead everybody else. That is the thing we are going through and I look at Duke's roster and I see Jeremy Roach, he may have been here forever. That is a dude who has been through a lot of wars. When you have guys who have been through those wars and know what it looks like it helps everyone else out. He can help all the rest of the team out when they get in sticky situations and everyone else can just play the way they need to play."
Tech clamped down defensively in the first half holding Duke to two field goals after the 11:00 minute mark in the first half. Duke shot 35.5 percent in the first half after a quick start. Tech was 51.7 percent from the floor and 8-14 from three to keep the game tied. Duke shot 19 free throws hitting 13 while Tech was 1-4 from the charity stripe. Filipowski scored 14 in the first half and Roach had 13 points at the break. Six Tech players scored five or more points in the first half.
"Guys were locked in and I will say this when I talk to my team it is easy to get guys up for a game when other people talk about that team or players that you are going to play against like Duke," Stoudamire said.
After a slow start shooting, freshman guard Naithan George was big for the Jackets with 17 points and five assists with just one turnover in 32 minutes of action to lead Tech. He was 3-6 from three and 6-11 shooting in the game. He has shot over 40% in the last three games.
"I feel like I had (confidence) in my shot, but it keeps growing and coach has told me to keep shooting so it is about me having a belief in my shot and knowing I can hit it and to me that is the major difference," George said of his improved shooting.
Freshman post player Baye Ndongo battled foul trouble and he ended the night with 16 points, but just five rebounds and one offensive rebound.
Junior guard Miles Kelly posted a double-double before fouling out with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, but he had three turnovers and two shots blocked against him that turned into fastbreaks for the Blue Devils. Duke outscored Tech on the break 13-7.
"Georgia Tech was rolling and I think they are one of the more talented teams in our league with those two freshmen and Kelly and Reeves," Scheyer said.
Sophomore forward Tafara Gapare added eight points but he was in foul trouble for much of the game. Gapare had zero rebounds and three blocked shots.
Turnovers also played a key factor in the game with Tech committing 14 of them while Duke had just four with only six of the Tech turnovers coming off steals by Duke. The Blue Devils scored 15 points off turnovers and 15 second chance points while holding Tech to seven points off turnovers and just seven points on second chances. Duke won the offensive rebounding battle 11-5.
Duke played without veteran Mark Mitchell who missed the game with a knee injury. Ryan Young had 10 points and nine rebounds in his absence.
"I thought Young hurt us. He did some good things. I played with a guy named Brian Cardinal and (Young) reminds me of him. We used to call him the Custodian. He would give you a couple of rebounds and keep the ball alive and getting the ball out and all this stuff. He hurt us and nearly had a double-double today."
GAME SUMMARY
Baye Ndongo picked up two fouls in 21 seconds of the game's first two-plus minutes. Tech trailed 14-11 at the first media timeout with 14:42 left. Tech went down 28-18, but cut the Duke lead to 28-23 at the third media timeout thanks to Gapare’s second three of the game with 7:52 left in the half. Tech cut the lead to one 29-28 on a George turnaround jumper, but on the other end, Gapare picked up his third foul with 5:20 left in the half. Miles Kelly hit his second three of the game to tie things at 31 going into the third media timeout with 3:47 left during the run back Tech held Duke without a field goal for 5:33 going into the third media timeout. Tech held Duke without a field goal for 7:22 before Jared McCain hit a jumper with 1:58 left. Coleman hit a jumper to put the Jackets up 39-38 with 1:06 left.
After a quick basket by Filipowski, Tech opened the second half with an 8-0 run to take a 47-41 lead with 16:40 left leading to a timeout by Scheyer. Tech extended the lead to eight but Gapare picked up his fourth foul with 14:52 left at the first media timeout. Ndongo hit another bucket to extend the lead to ten. Duke went on an 8-0 run to make it 53-51 with 13:27 left leading to a Stoudamire timeout. Duke extended the run to 13-2 to make it 56-55 Blue Devils. Tech fought back to retake the lead at the second media timeout. Ndongo picked up his third foul with 10:52 left and Tech was up 59-56. Tech still led by three at the third media timeout with 6:52 remaining. Duke took the lead on an 8-0 run 74-69 with 5:15 left leading to a Stoudamire timeout. Young hit a pair of free throws to put Duke up 76-69, but a pair of Kelly free throws and a George three cut the Duke lead back to two 76-74 with just over three minutes remaining. George hit a leaner and a free throw to make it 78-77 with 2:36 left. Filipowski added a free throw and Ryan Young hit a layup to put Duke up 81-77. Miles Kelly fouled out with 22.6 left.
UP NEXT
Tech travels to #21 Clemson on Tuesday night for a 9 pm tipoff.