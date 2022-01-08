Tech come up short in overtime against ND 72-68

Mike Devoe led the Jackets with 20 points but he was 1-6 from three and had four turnovers in the game. Jordan Usher was big in regulation ending the night with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists but he also had five turnovers. The senior duo combined for nine turnovers and 3-13 from three.

“Give Notre Dame credit, great coach and great staff and good players. Being 0-4 in ACC play, I don’t like the players don’t like it and we have to get over the hump. We are still a little bit of a work in progress but we will get there,” Pastner said. “The crowd gave us great energy and I wanted to win for our young men and our fans and they’ve been outstanding. We had some opportunities and we wanted a chance to win some games. Deebo hit a big free throw and then the second one missed. In our four ACC games, we have not been real effective offensively and we don’t have an inside presence, we are not getting anything from our five-man in the paint and we are not scoring inside. We had some really good looks from three, good shooters and they didn’t fall and that makes it tough. We were up 61-57 and Goodwin hit a curl shot and Deebo was guarding him and 61-59 and Wesley hit a big shot and hit big shots for them. We guarded the three, in overtime they outscored 10-6 and that was the game,” Pastner said.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech had another down to the wire game with Notre Dame with this one going to overtime before the Jackets fell 72-68. Turnovers and another scoring outage doomed the Jackets who led for almost the entire first half and big chunks of the second half in the game. It marks the third straight loss for Tech who 1-6 in their last seven games. Head coach Josh Pastner expected growing pains as his team changed over from the ACC Championship squad in 2021 losing the two star players Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright, but he is a bit taken back at how the ACC schedule has started with the third loss in as many games after an early December loss to North Carolina.

“I think it is really frustrating and I had five turnovers and as a fifth-year player, I had a drive to the right and I just gave the ball up and I trust my guys to hit their shots, we need a win,” Usher said. “We have to keep fighting and it wasn’t easy to win an ACC Championship last year and it isn’t easy this year. It may take 150 bad days and one good day, but you have to keep your head down and work.”

Devoe struggled to get open and get clean shots and he missed several open looks from three as well in the loss. He said the team is still making a lot of adjustments offensively.

“They ran me off the three-point line a lot of times and they switched up their defensive strategies from going to zone to man,” Devoe said.

The Jackets hit just six of their 27 threes and turned the ball over 14 times after back-to-back single-digit turnover games.

Blake Wesley had 22 points including 3-7 from the arc while Paul Atkinson Jr. had 16 points off the bench mostly at the end of the first half that kept Notre Dame in the game as the Jackets were pulling ahead.

Going small put a lot of pressure on Usher and Khalid Moore who had to guard Atkinson and Laszewski who each have four-plus inches on the Tech forwards.

“I’m only six-foot-seven and we have two six-foot-ten guys on, but I like running the ball at the point on offense, but it is hard on me and Khalid to guard those guys,” Usher said playing the post in the game.

A 13-2 run by the Irish in the second half changed the course of the game as Tech had another four-plus minute scoreless drought and that allowed them to take the lead before the Jackets stormed back to take the lead by four with 1:41 to go. Then Tech had to come back to force overtime.

“That has been a constant theme for us this year. The scoring drought, a long drought every time we play in key areas and a couple of times, you can sense it and know it and trying to call some plays or get the ball into Devoe’s hands or Jordan, and then we got some open shots and we don’t make them. As beautiful as basketball is, it is a make-and-miss game and you make them move it smoother. We are not shooting well from three and don’t have an inside presence and we got a little one-on-one in that part of the game with Devoe or Usher driving, they get in the paint and you hope they get better, we are due to get hot from three. Maybe when we go back to school and hitting all cylinders with school and that will get us going again from three,” Pastner said.

In overtime, the Jackets appeared to just run out of gas scoring just six points.

“In overtime, we had a couple of missed coverages and we were playing small and we didn’t have Jordan Meka, Saba (Gigiberia), or Rodney Howard who we were missing because we went small and that is the tradeoff. If you play small you have to offset that by making threes. We are not making the threes, I know we are going to, we are not getting an inside presence scoring and if you are not making threes, you give penetration and we had some coverages not properly guarded and we will keep working at it,” Pastner said. “We have 16 games left in ACC, a lot of games, a lot can happen. Basketball looks like the sky is falling and you look like you are done and then you win a bunch in a row. We are good enough to win every time we play and we can lose every game too. We have a lack of margin of error. We are good enough to win every time on the floor.”

The only player with a positive plus/minus for the Jackets in the loss was backup guard Tristan Maxwell who gave Tech good minutes off the bench playing 13-plus minutes while scoring four points.

Pastner played 10 players with key rotation guys Rodney Howard (ankle) and Bubba Parham (sore knee) both out with injuries.

Devoe said the 0-4 start in ACC play is a tough spot for Tech to be in.

“It is frustrating, but it is life, ups, downs, lefts and rights, we have to keep continuing to get better and we have a lot of young guys here who have to buy into it and we have to bear down and get to it,” Devoe said.

Usher meanwhile said they are going to turn the season around as the younger players get more experience.

“We are going to have losses and I came back to Tech to play for the program that I love and that helped build me and I know how good of a team we are. I’m never frustrated, but as a competitor it is frustrating, but we are going to turn this around,” Usher said.

Getting production from the post position will be an important piece as well. The Jackets zero points from their center spot and six rebounds on Saturday.

“I think Saba can score from down there, Jordan Meka has struggled scoring. Saba wasn’t good defensively today so that is why I took him out. There is no question our offense has to come from our perimeter guys and we can’t turn it over and get as many shots up as we can. Our best offense is making threes and shooting free throws. We are not shooting the ball well and within our team we have to make threes.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech took an early 5-2 lead against the Irish at the first media timeout with 15:16 to go in the first half. Tech extended the lead to 15-9 at the second media timeout at 11:20 with five different players scoring early. Tech held Notre Dame to 41-percent shooting in the first half and took a 35-29 lead at the break on a Kyle Sturdivant three. He led Tech’s first half scorers with eight points. Blake Wesley and Paul Atkinson Jr each had 12 points for the Irish in the first half. Only three Notre Dame players scored in the first half total. The Jackets held a nine rebound advantage including 7-3 on the offensive glass in the first half.

The Jackets struggled out of the gate in the second half allowing Notre Dame to tie the game at 41 with 15:10 left and the Irish took the lead for the second time in the game with 13:30 left 43-41. The Irish extended the lead to 5 during a five-minute scoreless streak for Tech before a Mike Devoe three cut the lead to 46-44. Tech kept the Notre Dame lead at 2, 55-53 at the next timeout with 6:39 to go with the Jackets missing two open threes with a chance to take a lead including an airball by Khalid Moore. Moore made up for with a hoop and harm out of the time to regain the lead for the Jackets 54-53. Atkinson gave Notre Dame the lead back on an offensive putback that fell in his lap with under three minutes to go 57-56. Devoe got a hoop and harm on the other end to give Tech a 59-57 lead with 2:10 to go. Kyle Sturdivant hit a pair of free throws to make it 61-57 with 1:41 to go. Dane Goodwin hit a bucket to cut it to two, Tech missed on the other and Wesley hit a three to give the Irish a 62-61 lead with 51 seconds left. Devoe missed a scoop shot and Deebo Coleman came up with a steal and got fouled with 28.6 left. Notre Dame burned a timeout to ice Coleman. Coleman hit the first but missed the second one. Prentiss Hubb missed a jumper and Tech stole the offensive rebound to force overtime.

Mike Devoe and Dane Goodwin exchanged buckets midway through the overtime to tie the game at 64. Hubb hit a three to go up 67-64 with 2:20 to go. Laszewski finally scored hitting a three to make it 70-64 Notre Dame with 1:49 to go as part of an 8-0 run. Devoe hit a pair of free throws to make it 70-66 with 52.3 to go. Tech defended the next possession well, but the Irish got the offensive rebound and Tech had to start fouling. Hubb missed the front end of the one and one and Devoe hit a layup with 10 seconds left to make it 70-68 Notre Dame with 10 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech heads up to the Conte Forum to face Boston College on Wednesday night at 9 pm while Notre Dame will host Clemson on Wednesday at 7 pm.