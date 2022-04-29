Tech bolster the DL with transfer DE Solomon Byrd from Wyoming

Georgia Tech needs help with rushing the quarterback and setting the edge of the defense after struggling in 2021 defensively in that area. The Jackets added a big piece via the transfer portal on Friday night when former Wyoming standout Solomon Byrd announced his intention to transfer to the Flats and play for Georgia Tech.

Byrd has two years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Tech after playing two full seasons at Wyoming in 2019 and 2021 after sitting out 2020 during the covid pandemic. Byrd redshirted in 2018 playing in just three games.

During his 2019 and 2021 seasons, Byrd amassed 60 quarterback pressures in 829 snaps and 10 sacks.

Byrd's addition will help replace some of the production loss by the departures of Jordan Domineck and Jared Ivey in the transfer portal, however, Byrd has more sacks in his last two seasons of action than Domineck and Ivey had combined over the last two.

The Jackets did not sign a defensive end in the 2022 class so Byrd helps fill an unexpected gap following the transfers out as well as adding an experienced and productive veteran.

