Tech blow 13-point second half lead in 68-65 loss at Clemson
CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech was in control for the majority of the game at Clemson aiming to get a sweep of the Tigers and avoid a last-place finish. The Jackets blew the lead and fell 68-65 to the Tigers on Wednesday night to fall to 11-19 on the year and 4-15 in the ACC following the ACC Tournament Championship last year. Naz Bohannon had seven of Clemson's final nine points to seal the victory including a key hoop and free throw late to give the Tigers their final lead.
Georgia Tech led by as much as 13 in the second half with 12 minutes to go in the game, but Clemson clawed back and the Jackets failed to convert on multiple chances late leading with 1:18 to go by one after Deebo Coleman basket and free throw but Mike Devoe missed a layup and a free throw late, that led to one free throw from Rodney Howard and two lost points and Tech had several other opportunities to either retake the lead or extend their margin late in the game, but was unable to.
Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said that the game was a microcosm of the 2021-22 season for Georgia Tech.
"I always say this is a game of inches and I will say it is a game of centimeters for us," he said after the loss. "We haven't been good in close games. We've all got to be better there and that starts with me."
The Jackets played without sixth-man Deivon Smith for the third straight game as he battles the after-effects of a concussion at Pittsburgh last week. Tech has lost three straight without Smith in the lineup after the win over the Panthers.
Kyle Sturdivant had to fill some of the void left by Smith's absence playing 38 minutes, but his production fell off in the second half after a strong first half and he ended up with 12 points on 13 shots with four rebounds, five assists, and four big steals.
Devoe, a preseason All-ACC pick was efficient but he had a key offensive foul late in the game and the foul on Bohannon on Clemson's final possession that gave the Tigers a three-point lead instead of two points.
"(Bohannon) did a good job of attacking and forcing the ball against our zone. He gave me a pretty good pump fake and got me up in the air so that was tough," Devoe said. "Clemson did a good job of dissecting our zone in the second half."
Devoe ended up with 15 points and seven rebounds, but his missed layup and free throw late loomed large on the scoreboard.
Tech's other big weapon, Jordan Usher was just 3-for-10 shooting with four turnovers and just nine points in the game and no steals.
Rodney Howard had 11 points in the game, but just four rebounds and he had four turnovers as well including a late-game tie-up that gave Clemson an extra possession. He also missed two of his five free throws.
David Collins led Clemson with 19 points including a key bucket in the final two minutes to retake the lead for the Tigers with 56 seconds left 65-64. Collins also drew a controversial charge late in the game that stole another possession away from the Yellow Jackets late in the game.
"I'll have to look at the tape," Pastner said of the call. "We had some costly turnovers late and the one on Usher, I'll have to watch the tape."
HOW IT HAPPENED
Georgia Tech trailed 12-9 at the first media timeout thanks to seven quick points from David Collins with 14:32 to go in the first half. Pastner subbed in Khalid Moore at the first timeout. Tech narrowed the gap to two at the next media timeout with 11:02 including forcing a shot clock violation. Miles Kelly entered the game after the timeout. Miles Kelly hit a three to give Tech a brief lead and Deebo Coleman hit another to put the Jackets up 22-20 at the third media timeout with 7:57 left. Tech went up by as much as seven in the final four minutes of the half but Clemson went on a 5-0 run to make it 29-27 with 2:52 remaining in the half. Miles Kelly hit a putback to put Tech up 33-27 and nearly had another bucket as time expired. The Jackets held Clemson scoreless for the final 3:32 of the half. David Collins had half of the Tigers offense with 13 points to lead all scorers while Tech had a more balanced approach with seven from Usher, five from Kelly, Moore and Sturdivant and four from Devoe. Sturdivant had three rebounds and four assists as well.
Clemson pulled within one early in the second half, but Devoe’s first three of the game extended the lead again and Tech held a 42-36 lead at the first media timeout with 15:06 remaining. The Jackets extended the lead to 13 behind a Devoe layup and a Sturdivant three leading to a timeout by Clemson with 13:42 to go as the Jackets led 46-36 on a 14-2 run and 9-0 run as well. Clemson narrowed the lead to 11 over the next two minutes 53-42 at the second media timeout with 11:24 remaining in the game. Clemson held Tech scoreless for nearly three minutes before Coleman hit a layup to put the Jackets back up 11 with under 10 minutes to go. Clemson narrowed it back to nine, 55-46 at the third media timeout with 7:45 left in the game. Al-Amir Dawes after missing five threes, hit his first of the game to make it 55-49 Georgia Tech with 6:59 to go in the midst of a three-plus minute scoring drought for the Jackets. Clemson stormed back to take a one-point lead on a 12-0 run on a Dawes three 56-55, but Tech scored five straight points to retake the lead 60-56. Hunter hit a three to make it 60-59 and the Tigers tied up Howard on the other end to force a held ball with the possession arrow to Clemson with 3:50 left. Bohannon hit a layup with 3:06 to go to put the Tigers up one, 61-60. Devoe got fouled going to the rim with 2:37 left and hit one of two to tie the game at 61. Bohannon scored to make it 63-61 with 1:38 remaining. Pastner burned his final timeout with 1:30 left in the game. Coleman got a tough bucket near the paint and a free throw to give Tech a 64-63 lead with 1:18 to go. David Collins got a tough bucket in the lane and then Devoe missed a layup and Howard got fouled but he only hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 65. Clemson called a timeout with 36.1 left. Bohannon drove in on Devoe and scored and was fouled with 14.6 left to put Clemson up 68-65.