Tech blow 13-point second half lead in 68-65 loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech was in control for the majority of the game at Clemson aiming to get a sweep of the Tigers and avoid a last-place finish. The Jackets blew the lead and fell 68-65 to the Tigers on Wednesday night to fall to 11-19 on the year and 4-15 in the ACC following the ACC Tournament Championship last year. Naz Bohannon had seven of Clemson's final nine points to seal the victory including a key hoop and free throw late to give the Tigers their final lead. Georgia Tech led by as much as 13 in the second half with 12 minutes to go in the game, but Clemson clawed back and the Jackets failed to convert on multiple chances late leading with 1:18 to go by one after Deebo Coleman basket and free throw but Mike Devoe missed a layup and a free throw late, that led to one free throw from Rodney Howard and two lost points and Tech had several other opportunities to either retake the lead or extend their margin late in the game, but was unable to. Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said that the game was a microcosm of the 2021-22 season for Georgia Tech. "I always say this is a game of inches and I will say it is a game of centimeters for us," he said after the loss. "We haven't been good in close games. We've all got to be better there and that starts with me."

Naz Bohannon fakes Devoe to get the hoop and the harm in the final seconds of the game Wednesday night (Dawson Powers/USAToday)

The Jackets played without sixth-man Deivon Smith for the third straight game as he battles the after-effects of a concussion at Pittsburgh last week. Tech has lost three straight without Smith in the lineup after the win over the Panthers. Kyle Sturdivant had to fill some of the void left by Smith's absence playing 38 minutes, but his production fell off in the second half after a strong first half and he ended up with 12 points on 13 shots with four rebounds, five assists, and four big steals. Devoe, a preseason All-ACC pick was efficient but he had a key offensive foul late in the game and the foul on Bohannon on Clemson's final possession that gave the Tigers a three-point lead instead of two points. "(Bohannon) did a good job of attacking and forcing the ball against our zone. He gave me a pretty good pump fake and got me up in the air so that was tough," Devoe said. "Clemson did a good job of dissecting our zone in the second half." Devoe ended up with 15 points and seven rebounds, but his missed layup and free throw late loomed large on the scoreboard. Tech's other big weapon, Jordan Usher was just 3-for-10 shooting with four turnovers and just nine points in the game and no steals. Rodney Howard had 11 points in the game, but just four rebounds and he had four turnovers as well including a late-game tie-up that gave Clemson an extra possession. He also missed two of his five free throws. David Collins led Clemson with 19 points including a key bucket in the final two minutes to retake the lead for the Tigers with 56 seconds left 65-64. Collins also drew a controversial charge late in the game that stole another possession away from the Yellow Jackets late in the game. "I'll have to look at the tape," Pastner said of the call. "We had some costly turnovers late and the one on Usher, I'll have to watch the tape."



Sturdivant runs Georgia Tech's offense at Clemson (Dawson Powers/USAToday)