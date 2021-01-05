JacketsOnline - Tech basketball pauses basketball activities after COVID positive test

Head basketball coach Josh Pastner's late-morning press conference was canceled Tuesday morning a few hours before the news broke. Athletic director Todd Stansbury released a statement after the ACC announced the postponement of Wednesday's game.

Georgia Tech's trip to South Bend to play Notre Dame has been postponed and the men's basketball program is in a holding pattern after a positive test within the program and contacting tracing protocols went into effect on Tuesday. The ACC and Georgia Tech announced the news Tuesday afternoon.

“Like we’ve said throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is our No. 1 priority,” Stansbury said. “Therefore, in accordance with the protocols established by the ACC Medical Advisory Group, we are temporarily pausing athletic activities within our men’s basketball program. This, unfortunately, includes the postponement of tomorrow’s game at Notre Dame. Our full focus is on the health of our student-athletes and staff. We’re looking forward to our team returning to action as soon as it’s safe and appropriate to do so within the Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines.”

The Jackets had a pair of road trips scheduled this week with Notre Dame on Wednesday and Louisville on Saturday. Pitt is scheduled to come to Atlanta on the 12th. It is unclear when Tech will get the okay to restart basketball activities at this time. The ACC medical guidelines.

The person with a positive test according to ACC Guidelines must quarantine for 10 days. This season several programs have been shut down two weeks or more due to a positive COVID test but there are many variables that can determine the length of the pause of basketball activities.

Stay tuned to JOL for more on this developing story.

Discuss the postponement on JOL

