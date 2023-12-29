Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key has been building out his defensive staff. While he has not hired a defensive coordinator yet, he is adding one of the top defensive assistants in the ACC to his staff for 2024 in former Duke defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Jess Simpson. Simpson will join the staff in a role to be announced later as a defensive assistant coach.

Simpson's defensive line racked up 22 sacks in 2023 illustrating how effective he was as a defensive assistant in Durham. Tech's entire defense only recorded 21 sacks this past season with only 13 coming from defensive linemen. In 2022, Simpson's defensive line produced 20 sacks.

Sources told JOL that Simpson picked Tech over a chance to follow former Duke coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M and an offer to join the Florida Gators staff in recent weeks.

Joining the Tech staff will be a return home for Simpson who grew up in Marietta and was the head coach at Buford HS from 2005 to 2015 before jumping into the college and then NFL ranks as a defensive line coach. He worked for Georgia State, the Atlanta Falcons twice, and the Miami Hurricanes twice prior to heading to Durham to join Elko's staff in 2022.

Simpson also played college ball as a tight end at Auburn from 1990 to 1992 after leaving Marietta HS where he was a star player.