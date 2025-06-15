Tech adds to 2026 class, OL group with commitment Fretwell

Another big piece of Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class and another sizeable addition to the offensive line materialized on Sunday as 3-star interior offensive tackle Bear Fretwell committed to the Jackets.





Fretwell made his decision official via Instagram live as the 6-foot-7, 290-pound OL standout from Southeast Bulloch High (Ga.) committed to Georgia Tech coming off an impressive official visit to The Flats this weekend. He chose the Jackets over double-digit other offers, including Power-4 schools Northwestern and Cincinnati as well as late interest from Alabama.





Fretwell said his belief in Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and confidence in what the Jackets are building as a program was a big factor in his decision.





"The way that Coach Key loves the game and his players is second to none," said Fretwell. "It’s really inspiring the way he loves what he does."





"GT is on the rise, and you would have to see it to understand what they will be very soon," added Fretwell.





Fretwell is the 10th overall commitment for Tech's 2026 class and the sixth on the offensive side of the ball. He continues the momentum for head coach Brent Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade up front in the trenches after they were able to secure commitments from offensive tackles and twin brothers Courtney Heard and Courtlin Heard last Sunday after that pair officially visited Tech.





Fretwell said he has already built a strong relationship with Key and Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade.





"We have a great relationship," said Fretwell. "Throughout this recruitment process we have built a great relationship not just as coach and player but on a deeper level. I can’t wait to play for them."