Tech adds another offensive weapon with commitment of WR Davis

Georgia Tech's busy and prosperous June for the 2026 recruiting class continued on Thursday afternoon as wide receiver Kentrell Davis committed to the Jackets coming off his official visit to The Flats that wrapped up on Tuesday.





Davis, who is rated as a 3-star (5.6) prospect by Rivals in the 2026 class, made the announcement via social media as he chose to commit to Georgia Tech over several Power-4 offers. He recently visited the Jackets following other official visits to Memphis and Vanderbilt and said that visit showed him that Georgia Tech was the place he was supposed to be.





"Georgia Tech felt like the right place for me on and off the field. The love they showed, the culture, the vision…it all lined up," Davis told JOL. "Also from Day 1, I knew I wanted a school that believed in me as a player and a person. Georgia Tech showed that, and I knew they were the school for me."





Davis is Tech's 14th overall commit in the 2026 class and eighth on the offensive side of the ball. He is the fourth wide receiver commit for the Jackets in the class along with Isaac Obrokta, Darnell Collins and Jeremy "JJ" Winston.





In the past two seasons at Parker High (Ala.), Davis has a combined 57 receptions for 871 yards and eight touchdowns according to MaxPreps.





Davis said he is looking forward to the next step in his football journey and the next chapter in his life.





"It wasn’t just about football," said Davis. "It’s about legacy, education and doing something bigger than myself. Georgia Tech is where God led me to be."