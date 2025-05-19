Tech add veteran guard Chas Kelley from Boston College

Georgia Tech added senior guard Chas Kelley III, a three-year veteran from Boston College, on Monday afternoon to help bolster Damon Stoudamire's program going into his third season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. Jamie Shaw from On3 was the first to report the news.

Tech needed some veteran help at the guard position after losing starting point guard Naithan George via a transfer to Syracuse, leaving the Jackets with several combo guards and one true point guard, Eric Chatfield Jr., who is a true freshman.

Kelley can handle the ball and play off the ball, giving the Jackets more depth and a veteran body in the backcourt as Stoudamire aims to improve depth after injuries derailed the 2024-25 campaign.

The Houston native started 15 games for the Eagles last season and played in 31 games, logging a career-high 18.8 minutes per game and 4.4 points per game. He shot just under 38 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from three last year.