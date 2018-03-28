THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball assistant coach Tavaras Hardy has been named head coach at Loyola of Maryland, the university announced Wednesday.

A Division I assistant coach for 12 years at Georgetown, Northwestern and for the last two seasons at Georgia Tech, Hardy joined the Yellow Jacket staff as an assistant coach on May 6, 2016. In his two years at Tech, he helped spearhead two excellent recruiting classes, the first one that included four players who all made significant contributions in their freshman seasons, highlighted by point guard Jose Alvarado and wing Curtis Haywood II, and the incoming class highlighted by four-star guard Michael Devoe.

He also was a key figure in developing the players on the Yellow Jackets’ roster and many of the team’s offensive schemes.

“Tavaras has done a tremendous job for our program at Georgia Tech,” said head coach Josh Pastner. “He will be an excellent head coach, and I’m really happy for him and his family as he takes this next step in his life and career. Tavaras did a terrific job in player development in in our team concepts, especially on offense, and in recruiting the last two years. He has been in integral part of getting our program moving in the right direction.”

Hardy is the seventh assistant coach under Pastner to become a head coach. Six of his assistants at Memphis are currently head coaches at various levels, including Glynn Cyprien (Memphis Hustle/G League), Jason Gardner (IUPUI), Jack Murphy (Northern Arizona), Damon Stoudamire (Pacific), Luke Walton (Los Angeles Lakers/NBA) and Willis Wilson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi).