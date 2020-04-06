Now the staff has their eyes on another member of the program in fast-rising DL Xavier Young . An offer went out on Sunday.

The Class of 2020 was no different, as WR Avery Boyd led the class, and also just happened to sign with Georgia Tech.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby High School has a football program that more often than not is putting out Power Five level talent on a yearly basis.

The offer came to Young by way of coach (Marco) Coleman.

"The conversation was good," said Young. "He's a man with a good spirit. He was telling me that I would fit their defense well, and how he has been able to communicate with his players with everything going on. He also touched on the culture, and how strong it is with the coaches. He like how well I use my hands, and how effective I am."

Coleman offered Young as a defensive end / outside linebacker, and Young was more than a little bit blindsided by the news of the offer. The news means he and former teammate (and close friend) Avery Boyd could end up on the same field again.

"Honestly, I was pretty shocked," Young said about his initial reaction to the news. "Knowing the offers I already have, this is a big one. Avery (Boyd) and me are pretty close. He keeps me on my toes, he's like a brother from another mother."

While Young and Boyd are close, the two never were able to line their schedules up to go on a visit to the campus together. Young has been to Atlanta before, though.

"I like the area up there honestly," he said. "Knowing the history of the city, and how many leaders in that area grow together."

He's looking forward to getting back up to Atlanta, and checking things out for himself whenever he's able to.

"I can't wait to meet the coaches. Just in my conversation with Coach Coleman, he really had a lot of energy, and that's what I like in my coaches. He got me fired up. I'm excited to meet the rest. Their academics there appeal to me as well. I'm a student-athlete all-day every day, and if I am being truthful, I will never put success in football above any academic success I have."

Young hopes to study Sports Management in college, with the idea of becoming an agent if he is unable to make it to the NFL.

"If I can't play in it (the NFL) I still want to be around it."

Young's offer list also consists of Maryland, Southern Miss, and a handful of others.