After visiting Georgia Tech earlier in the summer, interior Tex. OL Paula Vaipulu nearly put an end to his recruitment, and committed to the Yellow Jackets.

As the month of August approaches, Vaipulu 's senior season is now just a matter of days away, and on Saturday he released a top five of the following schools:

Georgia Tech

Nebraska

Houston

Missouri

Boston College

JOL subscribers can get a deeper look at Vaipulu's top five, including notes on each of the schools, and a sleeper among the group HERE.