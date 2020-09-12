JacketsOnline - Takeaways: Jackets win thriller in the Doak

After the huge win, it’s obvious there are a lot of things that can use work, but overall, the Yellow Jackets shut the Seminoles down on both sides of the ball. Despite missing several starters defensively, the Jackets held the Seminoles to a total of 288 yards while torching them on the offensive side with 438 total yards.

The Yellow Jackets refused to be denied in Tallahassee on Saturday as the young and resilient team stunned the Seminoles on their own turf. It was clear in the first half that the maturity of this young team can be improved, but the resiliency and heart was there from start to finish. Georgia Tech was looking to be put out of the game early with two early interceptions and two blocked field goal attempts, but the Yellow Jackets came out of the half and outscored Florida State 16-3 in the final two quarters of play.

Key Takeaways:

1) Both the offensive and defensive lines look a LOT better. Simply put, the Yellow Jackets controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game. (Besides several special team kicking unit woes.) Georgia Tech’s defense held Florida State’s offense to 90 rushing yards on 35 attempts. They also limited the Seminoles offense to 23/43 passing for 198 yards bringing a lot of pressure for the majority of the game. The offensive line gave great protection for the true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims to deliver some very accurate throws for 277 passing yards. The most passing yards in a game for Georgia Tech since 2011 against Western Carolina. The Jackets also ran the ball for 161 yards on 40 attempts.

2) Jeff Sims, despite his early mistakes, is everything the Jackets want out of their true freshman QB. Sims had himself a day through the air and on the ground. Going for 277 yards passing on 24/35 attempts and a touchdown along with 13 carries for 64 rushing yards. A total of 341 yards of offensive production, Jeff Sims is off to a great start in his Georgia Tech career.

3) Despite missing those three starters at the beginning of the game on defense, and losing another starter in Sr. Safety Tariq Carpenter during the game, the Yellow Jackets defense still thrived. Early in the first quarter it felt like the Jackets were still attempting to settle in and allowed 10 first quarter points. The next three quarters Tech would hold Florida State to 3 total points.

4) Kicking woes continued into the 2020 season. There was more than one true freshman making their debuts for the Yellow Jackets, Jude Kelley attempted three field goals and made one, having two blocked. Additionally, Kelley was 1-for-2 on PATs as one of his extra point attempts were also blocked. Kelley should have confidence going into Week 2, although, as his last field goal attempt turned out to be the winning points with 8:56 remaining in the 4th quarter to put Tech up 16-13.

Despite some special team mistakes, penalties, and turnovers, the Jackets start 1-0 during a very strange 2020 season. This team looks much better from last season and a lot of that credit has to go to the work put in over the offseason. All the players and staff have made great strides at improving this program. With a very young and talented team, there’s no doubt that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have a bright future. That future shined this Saturday at Doak Campbell, and now the Jackets have a 2 win streak against their cross-division rival Florida State. Georgia Tech will host UCF next Saturday in Atlanta for the first home game of the season.







