JacketsOnline - Takeaways: GT downs Louisville 46-27

The Yellow Jackets had 450 yards offensively to Louisville’s 471 but managed to snap 3 turnovers. For the first time this season, the Yellow Jackets did not commit a single turnover. Georgia Tech walked into today’s game with a -6 turnover margin and was a point of emphasis in practices coming into this week’s game.

Georgia Tech faced off with the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night in a crucial ACC match-up and put on a stellar offensive showing, winning 46-27. The Jackets were down big early, 21-7, but scored three touchdowns in the 4th quarter to put the game away.

Key Takeaways:

1) The true freshmen put on a clinic today offensively. Jeff Sims had a clean game passing for 249 yards, completing 11 passes on 21 attempts for 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Sims also ran the ball 7 times for 64 yards and another score.

Jahmyr Gibbs continues to be a nightmare for defenses in the passing and rushing game. Gibbs tallied 61 rushing yards on 13 carries for a touchdown along with 2 receptions for 60 yards and another touchdown which came on a very long 3rd and goal.

2) The defense had a lot of trouble getting off the field on 3rd down and stopping Louisville’s running game. The Cardinal’s ran for 242 yards on 48 carries for 2 touchdowns. Louisville’s offense was an effective 9 for 17 on 3rd downs, but Tech’s defense played phenomenally in the 4th getting to the quarterback and getting off the field.

3) Quarterback Malik Cunningham’s dual-threat ability shined in the first 3 quarters of play. Cunningham ran the ball 14 times for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns, while passing the ball 33 times on 19 completions for 229 yards and also 2 touchdowns. The Cardinal’s nationally recognized running back, Javian Hawkins, also ran for 155 yards on 26 carries but did not find the endzone.

4) Forcing turnovers and committing less was a key to victory for the Jacket’s coming off of the Bye week. They did just that, forcing 3 fumbles and not committing a single turnover. Special teams and defense both got in on fumbles as former running back Jerry Howard Jr., linebacker Quez Jackson, and defensive end Jordan Domineck were all in on the action. Sims looked comfortable all night long and did not throw an interception for the first time. Also, the Jackets were penalized only 7 times this week for 55 yards compared to 15 penalties for 104 yards two weeks ago.

Georgia Tech improves to (2-2) overall and (2-1) in ACC play. Overall, it was a very exciting and clean game to watch. Tech seemingly got over their turnover bug and unleashed their best weapons on offense while also forcing turnovers on special teams and defense. They will host the #1 ranked Clemson Tigers next Saturday at noon on either ABC or ESPN.