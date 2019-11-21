1. James Graham had the best game of his career.. minus the turnovers

Just days after being benched after throwing two interceptions, and putting together a 47.3 QB rating in a zero touchdown performance, RS Freshman James Graham ended the game on Thursday night with 4 TD. Those four touchdowns were accompanied by 241 yards of total offense, and some improved decision making to go along with each of them. Graham again had two turnovers, but both of those were on fumbles this time around. Passes were completed to five different receivers, and as Graham continues to develop as a passer, the check-down will become more and more prevalent.

.@Grahm_4 now has 1️⃣1️⃣ touchdown passes this season, a new #GaTech record for a freshman quarterback 📖#404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/dsTYAkkSzU — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 22, 2019

2. What a difference (less than) a week makes

Last week, on the same field that NC State and Georgia Tech were playing on, Georgia Tech was shut out in four quarters, gave up 461 yards of total offense, and 45 points. On Thursday night, it looked like an entirely different team on the field with the GT logo on their helmets. Defenders flying to the ball, kickoffs leading to touchbacks, and Jordan Mason did NOT rush for -7 yards (he actually ended up with 141 on 22 carries) Defensively, not breaking in the red zone proved vital, as the FG's that Doeren's team was forced to kick weren't enough to complete the comeback. Clean, old-fashioned hate awaits next weekend, but Yellow Jacket fans have several positives to focus on moving forward, especially after winning on a national stage in conference play.

3. Jordan Domineck had himself a ballgame

As injuries have piled up throughout the season, names that some may not have expected have stepped up and made plays. The Georgia Tech defense was on the field for 80 plays on Thursday night, and at times in the fourth quarter, it seemed like NC State was going to complete the comeback and take down GT despite a large early deficit. Among the other names that mad the plays when needed was RS Freshman Jordan Domineck. Domineck, who finished the game with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, showed up when it mattered. Whether it be tracking down the NC State running back in the fourth quarter, stopping them in the backfield, or the moment in the 2nd quarter where it looked like NC State was about to get into the endzone, Domineck stepped up time and time again. Domineck's performance on Thursday will likely catch the eye of UGA as they begin preparing for next week's game, and his ability to adjust to their game-plan early on could prove to be a major key.

5. Defensive line recruiting is not just important, it is critical between now and February