JacketsOnline - Take Two: Starters as recruits, 2022 OL recruiting update, more

The month of September is nearing its end.

In a year that many have been ready to be over since March, the Georgia Tech football program has a chance this weekend to re-gain some of the program momentum it had after beating Florida State in Tallahassee earlier this month.

Going into the month of October over .500 any season is a great thing. Doing it in 2020, with the eyes of recruits on the program from afar due to the extended dead period would have to make that even sweeter.

In this week's Take Two, we compare the starters for Syracuse to Georgia Tech's starters in week one, and also take a look at the board for 2022 OL recruiting.

Let's get to it..