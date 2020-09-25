JacketsOnline - Take Two: Starters as recruits, 2022 OL recruiting update, more

Take Two: Starters as recruits, 2022 OL recruiting update, more
The month of September is nearing its end.
In a year that many have been ready to be over since March, the Georgia Tech football program has a chance this weekend to re-gain some of the program momentum it had after beating Florida State in Tallahassee earlier this month.
Going into the month of October over .500 any season is a great thing. Doing it in 2020, with the eyes of recruits on the program from afar due to the extended dead period would have to make that even sweeter.
In this week's Take Two, we compare the starters for Syracuse to Georgia Tech's starters in week one, and also take a look at the board for 2022 OL recruiting.
Let's get to it..
STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2022 OL RECRUITING PREVIEW
Since arriving in Atlanta after leaving the University of Alabama, high expectations were placed on Georgia Tech OL coach Brent Key the moment he returned to the Flats, a place he was very familiar with.
Since his arrival in Atlanta, the recruiting trajectory on the OL has been on the up-and-up, but he is yet to sign a four-star high school prospect. He's turned 5.6 three-star OL Jordan Williams into a first year starter at RT, and added other future contributors, but he's yet to get over the hump with his first four-star.
In the Class of 2022 that is (very) likely to change, as Key and Georgia Tech are in a really good place with some major recruits early on.
Let's take a look at six OL that are serious possibilities to end that drought.