JacketsOnline - Swiss Army Knife Lineman Lee enters the portal

Over the course of five seasons at Georgia Tech, Jahaziel Lee has started games at tackle, center and defensive tackle making him one of the most versatile linemen in recent Jacket history. After four games this season he has opted to enter the transfer portal and find a new home.

Throughout his tenure at Tech, Lee has provided needed depth on both lines of scrimmage. He played his first two seasons at offensive tackle starting three games as a true freshman and eight as a sophomore at left tackle. In 2018, he moved to center after an injury to Kenny Cooper left him sidelined in fall camp. Lee started the first six games of that season. When Geoff Collins arrived, Lee moved into a two-way role, playing both offensive tackle and defensive tackle. He started two games at left tackle in 2019 before a season-ending injury in game three sidelined him for the year. He played 16 defensive snaps in 2019 and 120 on offense at tackle.

This year he has played in two games at defensive tackle and all four on field goal/PAT. He has played just 39 snaps this season on defense and did not play any defense against UCF or Syracuse despite playing on special teams.