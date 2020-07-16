JacketsOnline - Summer Workouts in Full Swing at Georgia Tech

Uncertainty may swirl around the college football season, but Geoff Collins and his staff had their first full summer workouts this week with almost the entire team since just before spring break when the Jackets' wrapped their sixth spring practice of 2020. While the ACC, Georgia Tech and likely the NCAA and TV partners aim to iron out a plan for 2020, Collins and his players and staff are preparing with expectations to play this fall and as soon as September if things line up.

The current session of summer workouts lasting until July 21 consists of required workouts up to eight hours per week and film study. The next phase kicks in on the 22nd of this month and will include walkthroughs as well as strength and conditioning and team meetings totaling 20 hours of work that Collins can make a requirement.

The biggest step would come August 5 when the Jackets aim to open preseason camp. The ACC league office said a decision would come at the end of the month whether or not to proceed with the 2020 football schedule and what that format and what games would look like. We explored those possibilities earlier.

Tech quarterback Jordan Yates lifted the shade on what life is like for the Jacket players during summer workouts on Thursday night posting the video below.

