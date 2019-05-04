Stock up in the 404: Five 2020 prospects on the rise in the Atlanta area
Recruiting in the state of Georgia is at an all-time high. Schools from all over the country are looking to pull kids out of the state, but there's a program rising that could prevent that from happening: Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets currently hold commitments from seven in-state prospects, and will continue recruiting the area, first and foremost.
With the branded camp circuit winding down, and after several requests for a content item like this from JOL subscribers, let's take a look at five on the rise.
THE LATEST: Downs is so quick off the ball, that sometimes you have to do a double take when watching him in person. He's got the hands to go with the quickness, too.
While I don't see him adding a fifth star, jumping into the Rivals250, or even the Rivals100. He's currently committed to UNC, but other schools are PUSHING for him, and that list includes Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Penn State.
THE LATEST: Huff was at one time on the other side of the top fifty in the state of Georgia, and after seeing him at the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp, presented by Adidas late last month, I expect him to be back on that side of things before too long.
Huff answered the bell every time his name was called, and looked solid in 1v1's.
Other schools will continue to recruit Huff, despite his commitment to Georgia Tech, but it doesn't seem like they have much of anything to worry about in the near future.
THE LATEST: Krakue is probably the name on this list people have heard of the least, but that's about to change.
After receiving an offer this week from Minnesota, and impressing in the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp, presented by Adidas, Krakue's stock has a chance to skyrocket. Duke, NC State, and Missouri are all keeping tabs of him as well.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news