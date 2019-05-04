Recruiting in the state of Georgia is at an all-time high. Schools from all over the country are looking to pull kids out of the state, but there's a program rising that could prevent that from happening: Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets currently hold commitments from seven in-state prospects, and will continue recruiting the area, first and foremost. With the branded camp circuit winding down, and after several requests for a content item like this from JOL subscribers, let's take a look at five on the rise.

THE LATEST: Downs is so quick off the ball, that sometimes you have to do a double take when watching him in person. He's got the hands to go with the quickness, too. While I don't see him adding a fifth star, jumping into the Rivals250, or even the Rivals100. He's currently committed to UNC, but other schools are PUSHING for him, and that list includes Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Penn State.