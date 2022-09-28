When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

TJ Engleman made an early commitment to Georgia Tech, but when the 2024 three-star athlete picked the Yellow Jackets in April he had his reasons.

The Cincinnati Hughes standout had just come off visits to Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Tennessee and there was much he liked about the program in Atlanta.

Engleman loved his relationship with assistant coach Mike Daniels, the city itself, the academics at Georgia Tech and he has family there.

But less than six months later, so much has already changed, especially with Geoff Collins being fired Monday and now a coaching search will commence for the next coach.

In the days leading up to Collins’ removal – and fresh off a visit to Purdue – Engleman has decommitted from Georgia Tech. He might not be the last one since coaching changes usually spurn a lot of movement in recruiting classes.

Georgia Tech no longer has any commitments in its 2024 class.