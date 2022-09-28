Sting Factor: TJ Engleman backs off pledge to Georgia Tech
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
*****
MORE STING FACTOR: Rodney Lora decommits from Virginia
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
THE STORYLINE
TJ Engleman made an early commitment to Georgia Tech, but when the 2024 three-star athlete picked the Yellow Jackets in April he had his reasons.
The Cincinnati Hughes standout had just come off visits to Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Tennessee and there was much he liked about the program in Atlanta.
Engleman loved his relationship with assistant coach Mike Daniels, the city itself, the academics at Georgia Tech and he has family there.
But less than six months later, so much has already changed, especially with Geoff Collins being fired Monday and now a coaching search will commence for the next coach.
In the days leading up to Collins’ removal – and fresh off a visit to Purdue – Engleman has decommitted from Georgia Tech. He might not be the last one since coaching changes usually spurn a lot of movement in recruiting classes.
Georgia Tech no longer has any commitments in its 2024 class.
*****
LOCAL REACTION
Engleman surprised many in the Midwest earlier this year when he pulled the trigger on an early commitment to Georgia Tech. He was still in the beginning stages of his recruitment, but the relationship was so strong with RB coach Mike Daniels that he was ready to lock in.
With the uncertain times around the GT program, Engleman opening things up shouldn’t surprise anyone as an out-of-state recruit in the 2024 class. With him still being 15 months out from National Signing Day there’s ample time for GT to find someone to fill the spot left vacant by his departure. - Russell Johnson, JacketsOnline.com
Sting Factor: 3
*****
NATIONAL REACTION
Georgia Tech has much bigger fish to fry than trying to hang on to a commitment from a 2024 prospect from the Midwest. Engleman is a talented player, but the Yellow Jackets have to find the right coaching staff to turn the program around after three straight three-win seasons and if that happens quickly then Engleman could get interested again.
Almost everything that Engleman liked about the school won’t be changing – its location, the academics, etc. – so if he can familiarize himself with the coaching staff and see progress, the book might not be closed on this recruitment.
Keeping the majority of the 2023 class will be crucial as the Early Signing Period arrives, so the 2024 class is so far off and so much can change that it’s hardly a blip right now. - Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director
Sting Factor: 2