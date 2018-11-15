Senior wide receiver Brad Stewart is approaching his final few games in the White and Gold. Although it doesn’t always show on the stat sheet, Stewart has been a crucial piece to the Jackets’ success throughout all four of his season’s. Prior to his arrival at Georgia Tech, Stewart was a two time recipient of the Ashley Dearing Award, which is given to the most versatile male high school athlete in Savannah. His versatility carried over into his college career, where he has proven to be an exceptional student, receiver and teammate.

“It’s just crazy how time flies,” said Stewart. “I remember coming in here as a freshman after the Alcorn State game and just coming out of high school and it’s just crazy to be here as a senior. I never would have saw it in a million years and I never thought it would come, but it’s just great to be playing with these guys and these seniors. I’ve really enjoyed every single moment of being here.”



Tech is coming off of a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes in what would end up being Stewart’s last night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. As anyone who has experienced a night game at Bobby Dodd knows, the atmosphere, from the skyline to the fans, is something that leaves a lasting impression.



“I was trying not to think about it yet,” Stewart told JOL. “It’s pretty crazy that this is it. The last night game at Bobby Dodd ever. There’s not much to say. I mean, looking back in 10,20 and 30 years from now this is one of the games I’ll remember. I’ve enjoyed it.”



Stewart was able to play in front of Georgia Tech legend Calvin Johnson last saturday, and was able to make a great impression by hauling in a 31-yard touchdown that would end up being the difference between the Jackets and the Canes. His favorite moments, however, come from the moments in which he is able to help his teammates.



“Honestly, I get really excited if I’m making a crucial block,” said Stewart when asked about what means more to him at receiver. “That one where TaQuon scored and I was sealing the guy, I was a little more fired up about that one than the touchdown. I just love being around the team and when we are successful, it’s a great feeling to be around. Being in the triple option for four years now I’ve accustomed to it and I love what I do. To have those plays once or twice a game where you have to be the man and make the play, what more can you ask for? It’s awesome.”



It is unselfish players like Stewart who are so important and play such a huge factor in the success of Paul Johnson’s offense. After all, Stewart didn’t score his first career touchdown until his junior season, but continued to play his hardest on every snap. While it’s easy for that kind of effort to go unnoticed, it’s important that he is recognized. Coach Johnson gave Stewart some incredibly high praise by saying that he would like to have a whole team of Brad Stewart’s. Stewart credits his work ethic to his love for the game, and his hatred for losing.

“The guy to the left of you and the guy to the right of you are going to do their job, so you need to focus on what you have to do and for me, that’s perimeter blocking. Sometimes it doesn’t even get there, but that one time it does like when TaQuon scored, it’s a huge block.”



The Jackets have managed to turn around what looked to be turning into an awful season after a 1-3 start. Now sitting at 6-4, Stewart explained how the Jackets have found their success and how they’re going to continue playing their best.



“At 1-3, it’s easy for a team to throw in the towel and just start playing as individuals. It just shows how we trained in the offseason, how we came into camp and grinded for two plus weeks, and just shows that our brotherhood, no matter how bad it’s going, we’re staying together and we’re going to do this.”



Stewart will be honored prior to this week’s match-up against the Virginia Cavaliers, where the team hopes to continue their winning streak.

