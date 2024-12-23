Star Comparison: How Vanderbilt and GT starters stacked up as recruits

Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt depth charts going into the Birmingham Bowl and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits.

Analysis: Georgia Tech has a slight advantage based on these rankings but it's not by much. In fact, the Jackets and Commodores were in battles for many of these prospects as they tend to recruit in many of the same circles. Martel Hight and De'Rickey Wright are two of the names that may sound familiar to Tech fans as the Jackets were involved with those two before they chose Vanderbilt, and there were several others as well.





While the academic part of it is a reason many people compare these two programs, they are also similar in taking under-ranked recruits and turning them into solid college starters over years of development. Both have done better in the transfer portal as well in the last few years to supplement that approach.





On paper, these two teams are pretty evenly-matched based on recruiting rankings, but what takes place on the field will show a lot more on how comparable they are. Should be a fun game with motivated teams and fan bases that hope to continue to improve their standing going into 2025 and how they are thought of in the high school recruiting world.