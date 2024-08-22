Star Comparison: How FSU and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits
Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Florida State depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits.We’ll start with the oppo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news