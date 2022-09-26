After six years back at Georgia Tech, athletic director Todd Stansbury is out after tying himself to head coach Geoff Collins. Collins racked up a 10-28 record and Stansbury gave him a vote of confidence at the end of the 2021 season after losing the final two games of that year by a combined score of 100-0. The AD gave Collins a vote of confidence based on closer losses and gave him a fourth season sealing their fates together.

Stansbury gave Collins a seven-year contract with an unfavorable buyout and that was enough for school president Ángel Cabrera to pull the plug on Monday on both Stansbury and Collins.

“Todd is and will always be an admired and respected member of our community. His dedication to the success of our student athletes and his love for Georgia Tech are admirable,” said Cabrera in a statement. “The challenges the athletic program has faced in recent years have grown to a point where we need to try a new approach, and that requires new leadership.”