Stansbury tied himself to Collins now both are gone
After six years back at Georgia Tech, athletic director Todd Stansbury is out after tying himself to head coach Geoff Collins. Collins racked up a 10-28 record and Stansbury gave him a vote of confidence at the end of the 2021 season after losing the final two games of that year by a combined score of 100-0. The AD gave Collins a vote of confidence based on closer losses and gave him a fourth season sealing their fates together.
Stansbury gave Collins a seven-year contract with an unfavorable buyout and that was enough for school president Ángel Cabrera to pull the plug on Monday on both Stansbury and Collins.
“Todd is and will always be an admired and respected member of our community. His dedication to the success of our student athletes and his love for Georgia Tech are admirable,” said Cabrera in a statement. “The challenges the athletic program has faced in recent years have grown to a point where we need to try a new approach, and that requires new leadership.”
While Brent Key will take over as the interim football coach, Who will step in for Stansbury in the interim as AD is less clear at the moment, though an announcement should come from the school sometime Monday afternoon or early evening from Cabera.
Stansbury survived an early black eye when he was sued by Oregon State for failing to pay his buyout. The Collins misfire however in the program's number one revenue sport was too much to overcome.
During his tenure, Stansbury oversaw tremendous seasons in non-revenue sports including the Volleyball program becoming a national power, a resurgence of the women's basketball program, and an ACC title in men's basketball, but football floundered marking the worst three-year run since 1979-1981.
Fundraising and special projects were also highlights of the Stansbury era including the AI 2020 Campaign that raised over 175 million dollars for multiple projects including the new Edge Building that has not broken ground yet, baseball stadium renovations, and new locker rooms for football and women's basketball.
The search for a new athletic director is ongoing and will likely precede a football coaching hire.