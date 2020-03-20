Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury spoke to the media on Friday via conference call about the impact of the Covid-19 virus and how it has changed everything on the Flats in just one week. Stansbury touches on what they are doing to help student-athletes as well as how the Jackets are going about business day-to-day.

I know that those discussions are taking place right now at the NCAA level. Obviously, there’s going to have to be a lot of details to be worked out, but I think it is definitely appropriate to look at how do we help those student-athletes that have been affected by us having to cancel the spring seasons.

So we're in the process Right now, knowing that we're going to have to go virtual, our academic support team, our sports medicine team, basically all of our student-athlete support units are in the process of developing that programming so that we will be able to run business as usual. Although it will be, it will be in a virtual setting. So, we're in the process of setting up all of our tutoring sessions just like we normally would. And, and being able to provide mental health services, sports, medicine, all those types of things. So it's definitely going to be a… it's definitely going to be an interesting transition, but that's what we're taking, obviously this week, then spring break, and then the institute extended that another week. So we spent Have this week and next week to get ready so that we will be able to provide those services.

Looking ahead to next week, what type of services will y'all still be allowed an athlete for the student-athletes to have access to like virtual tutoring, maybe some virtual mental health counseling? What are some of the services that you're looking at?

Yes, most definitely. And at you know, there is a, you know, some type of formality, that box needs to be checked. And so right now, our attorneys are, are in the process of getting that done with the NCAA, but we definitely and I definitely feel like we've fulfilled our obligation based on us not playing in the ACC tournament this year.

You know, we're just going to have to, unfortunately, things are changing so quickly. I think it's one of those where we're just going to have to wait to see how things develop. At this point, if, if things haven't been announced that they're changing, we are. We're acting as if they're not, but also realizing that we're in a pretty dynamic situation at the moment.

There's a lot of dynamics going on with scheduling and so forth. freshmen normally come in and June, is there any chance that that's going to change?

Oh, yeah, most definitely. In fact, we're having regular communication. Actually, we're having regular head coaches meetings, obviously, virtually at this point, but that is continuing to update them not only on the changing dynamics of what we're all going through but also part of that is making sure that they're reaching out to their student-athletes on a regular basis.

There's a lot of what-ifs out there. And right now the plan is for the students to, you know, go online to finish out the semester, if, if things are cleared before the semester is over, would there be any possibility that athletes could come back as opposed to the other students just based on the need to have them on campus to do what they do?

You know, I think at this point, you know, we're really following the lead of the Institute, because everything really is being dictated by this unprecedented public health crisis. So I think we will continue to follow the Institute policy, especially as it relates to public health, and we'll just have to wait and see kind of how that evolves.

I was curious kind of how you have some international students on your various athletic teams, kind of how are they were they able to get home kind of where do things stand with some of those kids that may not have a place to go, you know, as opposed to like in-state kids or local kids?

Sure. Some of them did choose to go home. Others ended up going home with teammates, some of them have apartments already here in town and then we have others that do live on campus and are part of that population that's being allowed to remain on campus. And that's similar other international students here at Georgia Tech.

I wondering in conversations with other athletic directors and with those conferences and crafting thing is there been an acknowledgment of a scenario in which this extends into the next school year?

Not really, because I think it's crazy. This has been like dog years because it's all it's essentially been a week, right? Looking at some emails from last week and what I was dealing with, and it's hard to believe what's happened over the past week. So really, this past week has been more about making decisions that specifically affect us right now. As far as school closed, is it not closed? Are we able to work from are we able to work on campus from home? Those types of things. So I think this week has really been all about You know, how are we going to manage our current situation in the short term and essentially, you know, throughout through the spring, and I'm hoping once now that decisions are being made and those types of things, we will start to get to more intermediate and long term planning on you know, all the what-ifs. But at this point, it's been really about what do we got to do right now?

What's kind of been the most difficult part of all this for you personally, and counting being the head of Georgia Tech athletics right now in the time that's unprecedented?

Well, I think the most difficult part of it is that typically, Well, two things. One is the export is usually the things that we use in times of crisis to bring people together and to have it totally shut down like this is incredibly disturbing. For us that are in it. And obviously I think the fans and everybody else that has been in crisis situations before in our use to kind of athletics get us back to normal. So that's one of the top things and then the other is that here we are in kind of this crisis mode. And not being able to be with my team, but having to do everything virtually and that for me personally, who is I'm somebody that is used to face to face meetings and huddling up as things develop, having to do it like this over the phone or in using Various virtual meeting tools is definitely way outside of my comfort zone. But I'm getting there.

I'm curious with the, with the coaches and just you know, with all the staff, what kind of format or structure the setup as far as people coming in the office or staying at home.

Yeah, right now it's pretty limited to people who it's, you know, it's essential that they be in the office. So some of our grounds crew people and, and building management folks, but we're really, really have scaled it down to those that we feel are essential to being here, and that will even scale down further. Now that we've kind of gotten some management and protocols in place. So for the most part, it's, it's a pretty limited crew. And our plan is going forward to keep it that way and until we get to a point where not having to be in this kind of social distancing mode.

Have you gotten any early reaction to your letter out to the season ticket holders?

Um, I have gotten some, you know, some responses that have been, you know, very positive. And so yeah, I have gotten a response

With, with the AI 2020 thing and what all is going on? Does that change kind of your approach? As you can see near the finish line with that, how you guys figure that into all this?

Well, I think at this point we're feeling like all systems go. In fact, we continue to get commitments and I've had a couple of significant ones, actually this week. So we are close to the finish line and the idea is once I get through this week where it's kind of developing a cadence on how we're going to manage in the current situation is yet back to fundraising so that hopefully we can finish this thing out.

I was wondering like with, you know, the ACC, the ban on all athletic activities that permit coaches So like, saying kids, you know, here's a workout plan or to keep in touch with kids that way and like how are you know, are you walking out? Are you running things like that? Or is that even is that sort of thing even? Not permitted at this time.

Our strength coaches are able to send out workouts and our coaches are actually encouraged to, you know, maintain communication with our student-athletes. But everything has to be in and we can't, we can't require them to workout at a certain time or report back on what I've done. But as far as the communication of being able to, you know, provide them with workouts and maintain communication that's actually encouraged and something that they're, they're doing on a daily basis.

Okay, I imagined kids that don't have access to weights and so forth the coaches are having to be creative?

Yeah, I heard that our coaches are getting creative as some of the stuff being put out on social media with is pretty interesting. I heard that, um, Coach Lew was showing how to do front squats using his two kids so knowing that, for the most part, all of us are going to have a hard time finding weights. Our coaches are looking for innovative ways for student-athletes to continue to work out if they don't, even if they don't have access to a normal gym.