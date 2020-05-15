Georgia Tech Athletic Director Todd Stansbury’s entire life changed when he met Pepper Rodgers on the way back from a trip to Daytona Beach over 40 years ago. On Friday, Stansbury remembered his mentor, friend and the man who turned Stansbury from a Canadian hockey player into a football prospect after Pepper passed away at 88 on Thursday. “It is a really sad day and heartbroken for (Janet Lake) Livingston (Rodgers’ wife) and coach Rodgers's family and heartbroken for ourselves and myself and my teammates and the men who played for him. Anyone who knew him, he was a bigger than life character. He had a brand before people knew what brands were,” Stansbury said on a media teleconference. If I hadn’t met coach Rodgers, I wouldn’t be at Georgia Tech. I met him on return from Daytona Beach in the 70s and came by spring football practice when I was 13 or 14 years old and for him to offer me a scholarship at Georgia Tech is what got me here in the first place when I reflect on my journey I thank Pepper. I got to know him as an adult too. Coming back to Georgia Tech as the athletic director gave me three and a half years where I was able to interact with him.” As an early teenager, Stansbury met a group of Georgia Tech football players at Daytona Beach on a family holiday and that led him to checking out a Jackets’ practice and a love for both football and Georgia Tech began for the Jackets’ athletic director. "The first time I met him, I had never been on a college campus or a football practice or a game. It was my first introduction to football of any kind. To meet the head coach and for him to be so engaging. He had a huge impression, I wanted to come to play football for him even though I had never played the game before. He took some time with a 13 or 14-year-old kid, over the course of the conversation he said to come back in three or four years because I could be a heck of a football player. That planted the seed in me. For him to offer that scholarship was a pretty extraordinary moment in my life and change my whole trajectory in my life,” he said.



Current Tech coach Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury and Pepper Rodgers last year (Georgia Tech Athletic Association Archives)

Rodgers despite only helming Georgia Tech from 1974 to 1979 cast a long shadow on those who followed him. Known for doing cartwheels to lead his team onto the field and garish clothing choices, Rodgers was also very well-remembered for being an innovator of the wishbone offense led by All-American Eddie Lee Ivery. "He was always an innovator and someone who thought outside of the box and he was outside of the box in everything he did. He was the epitome of a Tech man. He grew up around the campus and went to school here and carried the Georgia Tech brand with him. As a coach having an impact on your players, it ends up your legacy yourself and your teammates but then you pass that on to your players and look at how many great players he had at Georgia Tech. Some of them are the greatest that ever played at Georgia Tech, he was so intertwined with Georgia Tech. He was definitely a Tech Man," Stansbury said. "I think his reputation is exactly who he was, Pepper was a character in every sense of the word, that came on the field as well. Because of that when you meet former players, he recruited and signed me, but I never played for him. When you hear about some of his antics in practices or meetings or his great one-liners, he was exactly what his reputation, free-wheeling swashbuckler, very innovative. He didn’t change when he came on the field."