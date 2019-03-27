One of the deeper groups in terms of talent and potential that Coach Collins and the defensive staff has to work with is the safeties. The biggest question for the secondary entering the spring is whether or not there will be many new faces emerging, as the group is bringing some experience with them into 2019. What is certain, however, is that the Jackets have the pieces necessary for a “no fly zone.”

New leadership



Last season, grad transfer Malik Rivera played a key role in the Georgia Tech defense. Rivera was a playmaker at free safety, but also served as the quarterback of the defense. Rivera was the first to recognize when things went wrong or right, and his knowledge of the defense was easy to notice. In 2019, the Jackets will be searching for someone to take over in that role.



There are two names that come to mind first, and those are Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas.



Carpenter is one of the more experienced players that will return in 2019. The junior has played in 19 games during his career at Tech, including 13 last season. In those 13 games, Carpenter recorded 55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. If there was anyone who you could consider a “lock” for one of the safety positions, Carpenter is likely your best bet. Juanyeh Thomas lacks experience, but possesses the most leadership qualities of anyone on the team. The sophomore radiates a contagious energy and backs it up with his play on the field. In limited snaps during his freshman year, Thomas made 11 tackles and grabbed everyone’s attention with a 95 yard pick-six against Louisville.

Versatility is necessary



On top of Carpenter and Thomas, players like Kaleb Oliver, Christian Campbell, Gentry Bonds and Charlie Thomas have potential to play significant snaps if the Jackets play with a three-safety scheme. On top of coverage, the third safety will be someone who can serve as a hybrid, do-it-all kind of player.



Kaleb Oliver showed lots of potential in his redshirt freshman season, recording 12 tackles and an interception in limited snaps. If Oliver picks up the defense well, he will be someone to keep your eye on.



Christian Campbell is approaching his final season in the white and gold and would like to make the most of it. Though he has seen action in 33 games, Campbell has never solidified himself as a starter and will look to do that this season.



Charlie Thomas played some Stinger last season and is listed as a LB/DB, making him a potential great fit for the third safety. Thomas made a lot of plays last season and is versatile enough to make the switch.



Gentry Bonds was one of the higher rated pick ups in Georgia Tech’s 2017 class, but hasn’t been able to find his fit yet in the defense. Bonds has good measurables and a good skill set, and there is no better time for him to prove that than during spring practice in front of new coaches.



Final thoughts



The safeties should be one of, if no the most solid overall group on the defense for the upcoming season. With starters returning and other athletes that are waiting for a chance, the coaches are in good hands with the secondary. It will be interesting to see what players can solidify themselves as the top dogs throughout spring practice.

