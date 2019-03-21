Spring Position Battles: RB
The deepest area on the team heading into spring ball just in terms of sheer numbers is the running back position. One of the tasks for the new coaching staff will be moving around the mismatched p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news