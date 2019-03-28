As the Jackets transition from the triple option, the offensive position groups will be making the most drastic changes. We have already previewed the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers/tight ends, so today we will take a look at which players will be competing to start in the trenches. The offensive line will play a massive role in the success of the offense and pass protection quickly comes to mind as a big area for Brent Key to focus on.

New Faces



Georgia Tech lost Will Bryan and Andrew Marshall to graduation, and All-ACC guard Parker Braun announced near the beginning of the year that he would grad transfer out of the program. With three contributors gone, it’s time for some new players to step up.



One of the first players that Geoff Collins and crew brought to Atlanta was grad transfer Jared Southers from Vanderbilt. Southers played in 27 games over three seasons at Vanderbilt and has experience at guard and tackle. Southers will be looking to make the most of his first and only season at Georgia Tech.



Redshirt sophomore Boe Tufele didn’t see any action last season, but has measurables (6’3” 315 lbs) that will certainly help him make his case to become a contributor.



Michael Maye, who captained Hoover high school to three state championships, will be looking to put his name in the mix after redshirting in 2018.



Austin Smith was listed as a DT before arriving to Tech, but has since made the switch to OL. The 6’5”, 295 lb OL is coming off a redshirt season and will be someone to watch for this spring.



Redshirt sophomore Charlie Clark backed up Parker Braun at left guard for the 2018 season and will look to lock that position down.



Redshirt freshmen Harrison Jump, Kevin Wolf and Tad Ayock are the smallest of the group according to RamblinWreck.com and will potentially need to put on a little weight in order to win a starting job.



Making the switch



Connor Hansen, Zach Quinney, Jahaziel Lee, and Kenny Cooper all played significant snaps in 2018. Of all the offensive lineman, these players will bring the most experience to the table this spring.



After transferring in from Ole Miss, Jack DeFoor was not able to solidify himself as a starter in 2018 but saw action in 9 games. DeFoor will look to become one of the main men this spring.



The Morgan brothers, Brad and Scott, both suffered upper-body injuries in 2017. After recovering, both contributed in almost all 13 games last season and will bring some experience with them into spring practice.



Final thoughts



Although there was a fair amount of talent and experience lost after the 2018 season, there is still a good amount left for Coach Collins and OL Coach Brent Key to work with. Key is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the country, so it will be interesting to see what he can turn this group in to.