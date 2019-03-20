Spring Position Battles: DL
On the defensive side of the ball Georgia Tech’s defensive line presents the biggest question for new head coach Geoff Collins and his staff. Three of the main four defensive linemen from a year ag...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news