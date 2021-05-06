In stark contrast to the previous spring, 2021 Georgia Tech spring football practice lacked drama about who would be the starting quarterback heading into the season. Last year, Jeff Sims entered spring ball as an early enrollee and was projected by many including myself to be the fourth QB when competition began behind James Graham (incumbent), Jordan Yates, and fellow early enrollee Tucker Gleason. Graham is now at Georgia Southern, Gleason at Toledo, and Sims' prevailed last fall winning the job.

There is a clear difference between Sims and the rest of the quarterbacks on the field that was evident both in games and spring ball this year.