Special teams weapon joins Tech's 2026 class as punter Genty commits

Georgia Tech added another commitment on Thursday evening, this one coming in the special teams department as 2026 punter Jonathan Genty committed to the Jackets via social media.





Genty opened the eyes of the Jackets' staff, specifically special teams coordinator Tim Salem, on Monday when he put on a show at the Brent Key Specialist Camp at Georgia Tech. Salem offered Genty later that day, and Genty quickly made his decision to join the class by Thursday.





"Getting that offer from Georgia Tech was a dream come true, especially with it being so close to home," Genty told JOL on Thursday afternoon. "Coach Salem and the whole staff have made me feel like family from the start, and I’m beyond excited to say that I officially committed to Georgia Tech today."





The Blessed Trinity rising senior is the Jackets' 15th overall commitment in the 2026 class. He is ranked as a five-star and the No. 2 punter in the country in the class by Chris Sailer Kicking and as a five-star and the No. 6 punter in the country in the class by Kohl's Professional Camps.





Genty said after the Georgia Tech offer came in, he immediately thought about his possible future on The Flats and is now excited to make that a reality.





"I can 100 see myself playing there, growing there and representing this program with everything I’ve got," said Genty. "I’m grateful for the opportunity and fired up to be a Yellow Jacket!"