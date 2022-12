After one season away from Georgia Tech, a familiar face is returning to The Flats.

Errin Joe, a former OL, GA, and recruiting staffer, spent the 2022 season at Alabama as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel after a brief stint at UConn as the Director of Recruiting.

Sources indicated to JOL that Joe is already back in Atlanta working for the school in a high-level recruiting role.

Any further updates on Joe's return will be shared on JOL as it comes in.