Soundbites from JOL's recent chat with 2026 4-star safety Lasiah Jackson

Billy Shaw was a legend at GT as a two-way player in the late 1950s and went on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer
Jackets' first member of the 2026 class won't take any other visits, locked in following recent visit that sealed it
LB from The Sunshine State adds another defensive playmaker to Jackets' 2026 class
Tech picks up playmaking receiver from Rabun Gap (Ga.) as he becomes 12th commitment during busy June surge
4-star wide receiver from North Oconee High (Ga.) will make his commitment by early July as he weighs tough choices
Billy Shaw was a legend at GT as a two-way player in the late 1950s and went on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer
Jackets' first member of the 2026 class won't take any other visits, locked in following recent visit that sealed it
LB from The Sunshine State adds another defensive playmaker to Jackets' 2026 class