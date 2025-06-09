Soundbites from intro presser for new GT Baseball head coach Ramsey

Monday marked the beginning of a new era for Georgia Tech Baseball as James Ramsey was officially introduced as the Jackets' head coach at a press conference inside Mac Nease Baseball Park's Champions Hall at Russ Chandler Stadium.





The coaching move was first announced via GT Athletics last week that Ramsey would take over for longtime head coach Danny Hall, who recently wrapped up his final season on The Flats after 32 years at the helm. Ramsey spent the last seven seasons on Hall's staff at Georgia Tech and was a part of the coaching staff at Florida State before that, which is his alma mater.





With a large group in attendance for Monday's press conference, Ramsey was introduced by interim director of athletics Jon Palumbo, followed by introductory remarks from both and then the pair taking questions from the media.





Below is a sampling of Ramsey's quotes from the proceedings on Monday:





Highlights from Ramsey's opening statement...





"On behalf of my family, wife Grace, kids Brogan and Reese, we want to thank, first and foremost President Cabrera, the GTAA Board of Trustees and the guy to my left, Jon Palumbo, for this incredible opportunity. We're truly, as a family, honored to be here."





"It's been really, really humbling getting all the messages over the last couple days of congratulations. But I'd be remiss for the only other family that deserves the highest praise here, and that's Coach Hall, Kara and the boys, for bringing us here to GT. None of this happens without you guys, and the mentorship is just beginning on this journey, DH."





"GT is a uniquely special place to our family. It's made up of a lot of incredible people, which includes aligned leadership, generous boosters and supporters, a re-energized fanbase thanks, first and foremost, to the football program and the Georgia Tech alum we have as our head coach, Coach Brent Key. Thank you for leading from the front."





"All you need to do is ask the players, their families or recruits on a visit, family matters to my family. The way that they're going be alongside during this journey and includes Brogan learning all the various double celebrations and the ones that are appropriate and the ones that he needs to keep in the clubhouse. You know, they're alongside for the ride and it's been incredible for them to do this with us."





"I've been really fortunate to play for (and coach with) two of the best college baseball coaches, or I'd argue just NCAA coaches of all time, in Mike Martin and Danny Hall. When I was on staff with Mike Martin during his final season, getting a phone call from Danny Hall to come coach at Georgia Tech is the one job I would have left for and didn't take it lightly. Over 3,400 wins, countless Omaha appearances, they're two of the greatest of all time, but it's because of their character and how they treat the staff that coaches for them, the players that play for them and overall the things that they've poured into me about being more than a baseball coach."





"So just to be clear, our roster is going to have a high school focus. We're going to use the portal as a supplement when needed. We've done a fantastic job of bringing players in that have had successful careers or not a lot of success. We've used technology and our scouting acumen to say we think this player could become a great player here. One of the most important things to know is in the last two years, we've led Power-4 Baseball in the most amount of freshmen played. So recruits are seeing that, they're continuing to buy in and we will continue to see more impactful commitments come our way in the coming days."





"Culture is important to us. And having a stable culture of players that come here, that buy into a vision, that stay here to see it through and that realize they have unfinished business left, it takes time. Baseball is all about chemistry, and if we want to go where we want to go, we need to make sure that we are continuing to be a place players want to buy into. Coaching staff gets them better, and they know that we have their backs. The 2026 team, as Jon (Palumbo) mentioned, it can be as good as the players want to be. They've heard us preach that to them. Georgia Tech right now, I think, is as attractive a place to be on both sides of the ball as it's been in a really long time. We're making a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail as we've continued to do, and we've been very honest that in order to win a championship based on a lot of the games you saw last night, it has to start with pitching and defense."





"We're going to have success in the classroom as we've continued to exhibit in the past. We're going to have a great culture and players have to be comfortable knowing they have a house here forever, and they need to know that they are the ones that ultimately are the best billboard we have."





"So, the Omaha expectations, It has to be focused on the process, but Omaha can't seem to be a place that seems too distant for us. Omaha is right here in front of us. Winning a national title is attainable, but it's going to take all of us."





"Our family is super excited about being here, and we look forward to a lot of successful years ahead. Thank you."





Questions and answer portion of the press conference...





How will Georgia Tech Baseball handle the new house settlement on revenue sharing, NIL and other aspects of the current landscape?





Palumbo: "I'll jump in first. So we've been preparing for the house settlement for over a year, and we have a really good plan that we feel very confident about moving forward. Coach and I have talked a lot about that plan, specific to baseball. I'm not going to share specific details today, but just suffice to say, we've been very thoughtful about our plan across the board. And baseball is no exception. And we've been very, I think, transparent in the direction we're headed with our program. And we believe that we have the resources to compete at a national level and will continue to do that just like Georgia Tech always has."





Ramsey: "Yeah, I don't think I have a whole lot more to add other than you're looking at a guy right here that has a lot of college baseball experience. Our administration was in the room in the most important meetings that were taking place with all these shifts, and we were meeting last fall. We were meeting in the winter. Especially when it looks at baseball and the aspirations we have with this current roster, I felt nothing but unwavering support from the top down, and Georgia Tech baseball is a place It's had a tradition of winning. For Coach Hall in his last press conference to speak on that I think sends waves out to the people I've heard from that are going to be behind us every step of the way."





What was Ramsey's reaction when he got the news he was going to be named head coach?





Ramsey: "You can always plan for it. But, you know, I think that it was just a great day for the current guys on the team and the staff, like being able to deliver the news to them that we're keeping this thing together and they were going to be able to chase the championship, I think was exciting. I mentioned it the other day, it's hearing from the people from, maybe it's professional baseball days, maybe it's from being a high school player here in the state of Georgia. I think people have seen a lot of positive momentum about what we're doing. So I think that I don't take it lightly too to be sitting in this chair that a lot of people would be wanting to be sitting in. I think that, like we talked about, it's a great partnership going forward, and the news just being broken. It was a lot of years of work of putting in and it was a lot of intentional conversations about bringing recruits here and then buying into the vision that we had. I'm excited for them. Most of all, they get a chance to be part of something special next year and we're all looking forward to that opportunity."





Is a trip to Omaha a realistic or attainable expectation for next year's team?





Ramsey: "Yeah, I do (think it is). I think we had an Omaha-caliber team this year. (With a young team) so there's days that I think they can play with anyone in the country, and there's days that none of them know how to get their lead, and they don't know how many outs there are, and they don't know how to back up bases, and they really show their youth. I think that's something that they did a really good job of playing over the course of the season. I think it's encouraging our postseason interviews went about as seamless as they could in a portal era. I fully recognize that up until the portal closes, I look forward to, through social media outlets, through players being able to voice their opinions about what we're building. I think they can speak to the genuine effort that we've placed in them to make sure they get where they need to go, and then I think about expectations like this group. There's going to be unique challenges. There's going to be probably as much expectation as there has been on a team in a while. They've won every trophy in their prep careers that there are to win. They won a trophy this year against a team that you know is having a chance to go to Omaha today (Duke). They beat another team here in a must-win series coming down the stretch that just punched their ticket to Omaha (Louisville). So I absolutely think that I'm comfortable putting an Omaha tag on this team. I think once again like I mentioned earlier, it's not something we can shy away from. It's what the players want, and so I think it's more so telling them you guys want this, but this is what it takes to be there and having gone to that place and played in that stadium, we've got to prepare our team to win a regional. I think that's the most important thing we have to do, and there's certain things we have to do on our roster to do that. I think winning series has been a strong suit that we've done as much as anyone is playing must-win baseball...maybe opening weekend, maybe it was on the road at Stanford, maybe it was Cal here. We got our guys to buy in to play must-win baseball in a three-game series. And then ultimately once you get to the college world series, anything can happen and so I'm excited to see where this team takes us."